Savannah Philharmonic Unveils New Concert Lineup for 2021

The Savannah Philharmonic has announced a fresh slate of concerts for 2021. Executive Director Amy Williams worked together with Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada to assemble a new collection of creative, community-oriented and entertaining concerts from January through June 2021.

"We're so happy to be announcing the remainder of our 2020/21 season," Williams said. "We have outstanding music programs planned and hope our new 2021 concerts will bring joy and light to the Savannah community. As we dreamed about finding more ways to connect with as many Savannah residents as possible, our end-of-season plans include a family friendly outdoor concert this June. In the months ahead come join us in person or online for our upcoming concerts - there is something for everyone."

Harada added that these concerts are designed to be entertaining and exhilarating, whether it's someone's first or hundredth concert. A venue change is one part of the exciting switch up. The Metal Building at The Kehoe Iron Works (Trustees' Garden) will allow concertgoers to experience 360-degree seating, and Skidaway Island United Methodist Church allows SavPhil to bring music to more community members outside of downtown.

"I am so excited to present new concert experiences for our fans," Harada said. "At Trustees' Garden, we can forgo the traditional format of musicians on a stage, and instead, offer the audience a chance to be wrapped up with the sound and be part of the action. In other words, the audience will really feel and experience what it is like to make music. And Skidaway UMC will provide a great way to bring our music to even more communities outside of downtown. "

Maestro Harada will lead the February 16 all-strings program as well as the end-of-season outdoor celebration concert on June 27.

"From the gorgeous harmonies of Dvořák and Elgar's String Serenades to a pulsating percussion quartet, we are packing our concerts with classic hits and sprinkling in some lesser-known works guaranteed to inspire and impress," Harada said. "One such work I especially look forward to sharing with audiences in February is a beautiful piece for strings by George Walker who was the first African American composer to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. All of our concerts are going to be a fun time and full of must-hear works."

FIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCES

Tickets are on sale now for 2021 concerts at SavannahPhilharmonic.org.

Savannah Philharmonic Presents: An Evening in Paris

Friday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Skidaway Island United Methodist Church

Savannah Philharmonic Presents: For the Love of Strings

Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. | The Metal Building at The Kehoe Iron Works

Keitaro Harada, conductor

Savannah Philharmonic Presents: Rollercoaster of Rhythm

Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. | The Metal Building at The Kehoe Iron Works

Savannah Philharmonic Presents: Beethoven Piano Trio and Tango

Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Skidaway Island United Methodist Church

Phil the Garden with the Savannah Philharmonic

Sunday, June 27, 5 p.m. grounds open with pre-concert activities; 6:30 p.m. concert

Morris Center at Trustees' Garden

Keitaro Harada, conductor

Join them for an afternoon of family fun as we close our season in style! The Savannah Philharmonic performs light-hearted favorites in a casual outdoor setting. Kids of all ages (or kids at heart) will have a blast creating their own instruments in the arts and crafts zone, or grab a treat from one of the local food trucks. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. Tickets $10.

PANDEMIC PROTOCOLS

Each program will be about 60 minutes with no intermission. Ticket sales are capped for each concert to meet a safe capacity at each venue. Audiences also will be seated in a socially distanced manner according to each performance space. Households may sit together, and all must follow these guidelines:

Face masks are required for all patrons in order to enter the venue and are required to be worn during the concert duration, exceptions include when patrons are outside at a socially distanced bar.

Physical distancing of at least six feet is required between groups from the time of arrival until departure.

If you are feeling sick, do not attend the concert.

Performance details and guidelines may be subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, visit the Savannah Box Office at tickets.savannahboxoffice.com. If you need assistance purchasing your tickets, please call (912) 232-6002, opt. 3, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information about the Savannah Philharmonic, visit SavannahPhilharmonic.org.

