SETC And USITT Conduct 6th Annual LiNK Graduate Theatre Program Event

SETC and USITT partner to bring graduate theatre degree programs together with people considering options for advanced education in one convenient, affordable location for auditions and interviews

Atlanta, Ga: Southeastern Theatre Conference, Inc. (SETC) and the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) are excited to announce their 6th annual LiNK event, where candidates and graduate schools connect. Representatives from at least 50 advanced degree programs are expected to attend LiNK 2019.

The event will be held Nov. 7-10, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta - Airport Hotel.

Auditions and Interviews will be offered in the following areas:

acting, directing, arts management, stage management, production management, technical direction, stage technology, scene design, lighting design, lighting technology, costume design, costume technology, sound design, makeup & wig design, media design and properties design.

Most programs offer financial support to students in their programs in the form of tuition waivers, scholarships, stipends and assistantships.

For information on pricing, guidelines, schedules and to register, visit: setc.org/link or usitt.org/link

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Our services, publications, and products contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians. SETC energizes the practical, intellectual and creative profile of theatre in America.

USITT was founded in 1960 as an organization to promote dialogue, research, and learning among practitioners of theatre design and technology. Today it has grown to include members at all levels of their careers and has embraced the new technologies being used in entertainment. USITT is now the leader in life-long learning opportunities for the entertainment design and technology industry.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You