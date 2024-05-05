Review: LEGALLY BLONDE Is 'What You Want' at City Springs Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Springs Theatre Company is wrapping up their sixth season with none other than LEGALLY BLONDE. This production is such a light, and a great kickoff to summer.

Directed by Nikki Snelson (the original Brooke Wyndham on Broadway), CSTC brings its own flair to a fan-favorite show.

For those not familiar with the story, LEGALLY BLONDE follows Elle Woods, sorority president and hopeful future fiance of Warner Cunningham III. Instead of proposing, he breaks up with her and goes to Harvard Law School to “get serious” in his future. She wants to win him back, so she gets admitted to Harvard and surprises him. Elle is quickly written off due to her “ditzy” disposition and blonde hair. The remainder of the show follows Elle as she tries to find her way and realize she can become more than just a trophy wife.

I have followed LEGALLY BLONDE since its inception in 2007. Seeing it now, 14 years later, it was incredibly interesting to see the steps the producers and creators have taken to modernize it since. Everything from wardrobe to lyric changes (RIP, DVDs), it was nice to see the show still make sense. I mean, the original production had Elle taking a photo of Callahan’s list with a flip phone!

Lily Kaufmann gave her all to the role of Elle Woods. I appreciated seeing her progression from over-the-top sorority girl to more reserved and sure of herself in the end. Kaufmann did that well without it being forced (which is a delicate balance). Kaufmann also owned her belt. She could hit that note, go into a full dance sequence, and then hit the next flawless note.

I can’t even imagine how special it would be to play Brooke Wyndham in this production. Jennifer Geller took a hiatus from her current role in HAMILTON to play this role in her hometown (alongside her sister no less, how fun!). You could see the extra attention Snelson gave to “Whipped Into Shape” (earning the ensemble a well-deserved, extended round of applause), and Geller was perfect for the role of Brooke. Beyond the fact that she’s in incredible shape, she had the “better than you” type of attitude that I think makes someone in this role most successful. Plus, her fashion was phenomenal.

In addition to Geller, the real standouts of the production were Paulette (Kayce Denise) and Emmett Forest (Haden Rider). Denise was exactly what you’d expect Paulette to be: endearing with a bit of tough love. That best friend that every woman needs in her life. Plus, she brought down the house with “Ireland”. Rider was the best juxtaposition to Kauffman’s exuberant personality. He was subtle and sweet, and put so much emotion into the role of Emmett. He wasn’t trying too hard, which was a standout amongst others onstage.

Also, honorable mention to Mona Swain who played Serena. She was the clear standout of the key Greek chorus trio. What a voice! Owen Claire Smith was slightly over the top as Margot, but in an endearing way. Rayven Bailey as Pilar seemed to be the voice of reason, and a fantastic dancer.

Honestly, everyone had a “moment” in this show. Sara Al-Bazali (playing Vivienne Kensington) took me completely by surprise during “Legally Blonde Remix”. Megan K. Hill (playing Enid) had her moment in the same song too!

The ensemble showed up and showed out throughout the production. It was clear Snelson encouraged everyone to add their own flair and personality to each scene. From the hunched-over courtroom recorder (Grace Arnold) to the annoyed patron on his cell phone at the dinner table (Brandon L. Smith), you could see that everyone put their stamp on this production of LEGALLY BLONDE.

If I had to give one critical observation, I would say it went one step too far in the “campy” direction. LEGALLY BLONDE by nature is a bit of a cheesier production, with ditzy sorority girls and sexualized UPS delivery men. However, the man in the kilt during “Ireland” started to take away from what was happening onstage. Don’t get me wrong, the audience loved it and were laughing along. However, those few moments in different places throughout the show just cheapened it.

While this is the last official show of CSTC’s 6th season, there is a special regional edition of JERSEY BOYS hitting the stage this summer!

Legally Blonde is onstage at the Byers Theatre through May 19, 2024. Grab your tickets today!

