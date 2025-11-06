ROMEO & HER SISTER Audio Drama to be Presented by Gather by the Ghost Light

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gather by the Ghost Light will present its upcoming series: ROMEO & HER SISTER, a six-part audio drama adapted from the acclaimed stage play by Jillian Blevins slated to be released in January 2026 on all podcast platforms.

Set in 1845, this historical drama follows Charlotte Cushman, the most celebrated American actress of her time, renowned for her groundbreaking portrayals of male roles in Shakespearean theatre. Behind the curtain of her international fame lies a hidden truth: Charlotte loves women. As she brings her sister Susan to London to play Juliet to her Romeo, long-buried tensions between the siblings resurface. Charlotte must navigate the pressures of fame, a tumultuous relationship with journalist Matilda Hays, a secret affair with a younger woman, and the looming threat of exposure by her bitter rival, Edwin Forrest.

The series stars Anna Demetriou (A Plague Tale: Requiem, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy) as Charlotte Cushman and Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale Series, Final Fantasy XVI) as her sister Susan. Supporting cast includes Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate III, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Kezia Burrows (Alien: Isolation, Elden Ring), Paris S. Pringle (Boys Cry 2), Neil Hellegers (Red Dead Redemption 2, House of Cards), & Jonathan Cook (The Rise of Thomas Sumter).

Gather by the Ghost Light is an award-winning podcast and nonprofit theatre organization that is part of the Broadway Podcast Network. Most recent accolades include the "Outstanding Drama" and "Best Environmental Sound Design" Awards at the 2025 New Jersey Web Fest.

ROMEO & HER SISTER is a poignant and powerful exploration of queer history, artistic ambition, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood. Originally premiered as a full-length stage play at the New Hampshire Theatre Project in 2024, this adaptation brings Cushman's story to vivid life through immersive sound design and compelling performances.