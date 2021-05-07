Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at City Spring's Theatre Company

MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feelâ€“good show that has audiences coming back again and again to relive the thrill.

May. 7, 2021 Â 

Mamma Mia is running May 7- May 9 at City Spring's Theatre Company!

Check out photos and video from the production below!

MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feel-good show that has audiences coming back again and again to relive the thrill. Now it's your turn to have the time of your life at this smash-hit musical that combines ABBA's greatest hits, including "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S.," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance on Me" and "The Winner Takes It All," with an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Whether it's your first visit or your fourteenth, see the show that has the whole world coming back for more, because every time feels like the first time at MAMMA MIA!

For more information CLICK HERE!


