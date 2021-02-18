Photo Flash: Inside Aurora Theatre's LOVE MIX: A VALENTINE'S CABARET

This Valentine's Day, Aurora Theatre set the mood for romance at the outdoor Biergarten at Ironshield Brewing with LOVE MIX: A VALENTINE'S CABARET - complete with cozy fire pits, heart-shaped pizzas, and heart-warming performances.

Check out the photos below!

Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Associate Producer Ann-Carol Pence teamed up with the dynamic India Tyree to put together an evening of love songs ranging in genre and era - like a mixtape - to create an in-person and streamed date night. Pence and Tyree were joined onstage by Ashley Prince, Brandin Jay, and Lamont J. Hill and accompanied by Mark Biering and Brian Smith.

Located at 457 N Chestnut St, Ironshield Brewing set the stage for Love Mix: A Valentine's Cabaret* on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

For more information on Aurora's upcoming programming, please call the Box Office at 678.226.6222 or visit auroratheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Boatright