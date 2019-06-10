Nomad Theatre Company Launches With Inaugural Production Of GODSPELL

Nomad Theatre Company will kickoff its inaugural year with an immersive, outdoor staging of "Godspell," coming to audiences June 21-30 at Vinings Lake Church. John Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz's "Godspell" tells the story of a small group of people coming together to help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.

"As a company we are committed to creating work that fosters a closer, more loving community here in Atlanta," said NTC co-founder and artistic director Kendyll Romine. "We believe 'Godspell' is the perfect material to bring people together and come sing about love in a unique theatrical experience." To do so, the production will partner with Hands On Atlanta, an organization that tackles greater Atlanta's most pressing needs by igniting a passion for service and creating life-long community volunteers. Nomad Theatre Company hopes that "Godspell" will inspire audiences to get involved with Hands On Atlanta and seek out ways to make a broader impact on the community around them.

The cast of "Godspell" includes NTC co-founder and managing artistic director Austin Geter in the role of Jesus, 2018 Shuler Hensley Award winner Laughton Berry as Judas, with an ensemble cast featuring one of the AJC's "8 Young Actors to Watch in 2019" Jacob McKee, Madi LoPinto, Kennedy Coe, Madison Welch, Lillian Shaw, and Jonathan Bryant.

"Godspell" runs June 21 through June 30 with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus an added Thursday performance on June 27 at 8 p.m. Rain or shine. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at nomadtheatre.co/godspell.





