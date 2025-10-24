MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS to Return to Horizon Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A holiday favorite is back to brighten the season! Madeline’s Christmas will return to Horizon Theatre for its 15th yea. A collaboration between Horizon Theatre and Atlanta Children’s Theatre, this heartwarming musical adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans’ beloved classic continues to delight audiences of all ages with its timeless charm, catchy tunes and holiday spirit. This year’s production will once again feature 24 talented local girls (ages 8–13) performing alongside professional actors on a whimsical, Parisian-inspired set—bringing Madeline and her classmates to life in a way that’s both magical and memorable.

More than 360 local girls have fulfilled their dreams of performing with a professional theatre company over the past 15 years. This year’s cast includes students from 5 metro Atlanta counties and more than 20 schools, highlighting the diverse talent across the region.

Based on one of the most popular children’s books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, “achoo” echoes in the halls of “the old house in Paris.” All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It’s Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the “twelve little girls in two straight lines” end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.