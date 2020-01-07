LAST LAUGH! Stand-Up Competition is Coming to the Elm Street

Jan. 7, 2020  
LAST LAUGH! Stand-Up Competition is Coming to the Elm Street

Coming to the Elm Street stage is their 6th Annual LAST LAUGH! Comedy Competition! Stand-up comedians will compete for your laughter but only one will take the LAST LAUGH! Don't miss out on choosing your favorite and seeing who takes the LAST LAUGH in Woodstock!

This one night performance will be Saturday, January 25th, at 7:30 PM!

More information can be found at https://www.elmstreetarts.org/event/last-laugh/

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://elmstreetarts.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S1R00000A7WvbUAF



