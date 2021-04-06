Kennesaw State College Of The Arts To Offer Summer Arts Intensives

Kennesaw State University College of the Arts is offering high school students a week-long immersion in the arts, June 7-11. Students may choose from acting, dance, or musical theatre, or new this year: percussion or theatre design and technology.

All offerings run the week of June 7-11, from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. and include lunch for only $295, except the Percussion Intensive, which runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (no lunch) and is only $195. Attendance is very limited, so interested students should register early.

Dr. Ivan Pulinkala, Dean of the College of the Arts said, "We are delighted to invite high school students back to campus once again to experience a week of in-person instruction from our faculty. The Summer Arts Intensives are a great way for high school students to experience what it might be like to attend KSU and major in the arts."

Theatre buffs may choose from Acting, Musical Theatre, or Design and Technology from the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies. Acting centers on the actor's approach to auditioning, including core acting work, technique and professional insights into casting processes. Musical Theatre will feature acting, dance, and vocal skills workshops led by KSU faculty and local professionals. The Theatre Design and Technology Intensive will cover different aspects of working backstage, including scenic, costume, lighting, props and sound.

Dance enthusiasts will experience a myriad of dance classes, such as modern, ballet, African, jazz, choreography, and dance history, all led by KSU Department of Dance faculty, culminating in a performance at the end of the week.

Music students who love percussion will want to attend the brand-new Percussion Intensive from the Bailey School of Music. The half-day program will include sectionals each day as well as full percussion ensemble rehearsals. The faculty will also present clinics covering timpani, snare drum, mallet instruments, accessories, and hand drumming.

Attendance at all of the intensives is very limited, so interested students should register as early as possible. Learn more about the College of the Arts.