INDEPENDENT: JOHN CASSAVETES And The Birth Of American Independent Films To Play Windmill Arts

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

INDEPENDENT: John Cassavetes and the Birth of American Independent Films will be presented at Windmill Arts in East Point, Georgia, with performances scheduled for February 12 through February 15. The play is written and directed by John D. Babcock III and explores the life and career of actor, writer, and director John Cassavetes, widely regarded as a foundational figure in American independent cinema.

Babcock, a former writer for Turner Classic Movies and a producer and co-writer of Vape! The Grease Parody, uses Cassavetes’ own words to trace his journey from New York City to Hollywood and his eventual rejection of the studio system in favor of artistic independence. The production examines Cassavetes’ philosophy on filmmaking and creative freedom, drawing connections between his views and the contemporary arts landscape.

Taurean Cavins-Flores portrays Cassavetes, with Anna Broadway appearing as actor and collaborator Gena Rowlands. Cavins-Flores has previously appeared in Between Riverside and Crazy and How I Learned to Drive, while Broadway’s credits include Bat Boy: The Musical and The Translation of Likes. The play previously received a full run at AuthentiCity Theater in 2025, following earlier stagings with Essential Theatre and at Young Harris College.

Windmill Arts is located at 2823 Church Street in East Point. Tickets are priced at $20 and are available through Windmill Arts, Eventbrite, and at the box office prior to performances.

PRODUCTION HISTORY

INDEPENDENT was first staged in 2017 as part of Essential Theatre’s Festival, followed by a one-night performance for students at Young Harris College in 2018. The play received its first full run at Limelight Theater in April and May 2025, produced by AuthentiCity Theater.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available via Windmill Arts’ website, Eventbrite, and at the box office before performances. Ticket price: $20.