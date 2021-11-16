HOLIDAY ROAD Atlanta Sets November 26 Debut In Fairburn

Metro Atlanta residents and visitors will marvel at the Georgia premiere of the Holiday Road holiday lights experience, marking the first time the new attraction sets up more than a half mile of illuminated cheer in the South.

In partnership with the HorseMansion at Bouckaert Farm, television production and event industry veterans Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi announced today that the renowned holiday experience will expand to two additional markets for the first time, this year in Atlanta and Virginia.

Branded as "the ultimate holiday event" the celebratory destination - which originated near Los Angeles in Calabasas, Calif., in 2020 - will take over the beautiful HorseMansion at Bouckaert Farm in southwest Fulton Co. starting Nov. 26 open through Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for 30 operating days (see dates below) including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Tickets priced from $29.99 are on sale now via HolidayRoadUSA.com.

"We're thrilled to introduce Holiday Road in an even bigger way this year by expanding to two new markets," said founding team members Biscotti, Schubert, and Rossi in a joint statement. "We can't wait for guests across the Southeast U.S. to experience the magic of Holiday Road and fully immerse themselves in an unforgettable winter wonderland."

The event includes an enchanting walking trail filled with thousands of illuminated lights, larger-than-life holiday installations and iconic scenes that will dazzle visitors, providing a safe and festive outing for guests of all ages.

Many visitors may recognize Bouckaert Farm for its cameos in blockbuster films such as "Coming 2 America," "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

In addition to eye-catching, twinkling lights and festive installations, guests will experience a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, an Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, and more. Food truck proprietors from Metro Atlanta will be on site offering seasonal fare.

"Holiday Road is the latest in a growing series of special events we're planning year-round at Bouckaert Farm," said Trey Hammett, vice president at Bouckaert Farm. "We love that Atlantans and visitors now have an exciting and new family-friendly festive experience to enjoy at our beautiful location just southwest of the city."

Holiday Road Atlanta's current schedule includes 30 operating days starting Nov. 26, 27 and 28 then Thursdays through Sundays (closed Mondays through Wednesdays) Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-12. Daily operation begins Dec. 15 through Jan. 2 including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. Operating hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

Holiday Road is committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and staff. The event encourages attendees to follow all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To see what measures the staff will be taking, visit the Health & Safety page.

Holiday Road is a holiday event tailored for all ages. The immersive experience showcases thousands of festive lights as well as iconic scenes originally conceived and situated throughout the stunning property at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. The team behind this festive happening is a partnership comprised of production and hospitality industry veterans Ben Biscotti, co-founder and president of 1iota Productions, Award-winning event producer and designer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, and hospitality and marketing impresario Bobby Rossi of Motley Projects.