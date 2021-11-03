Equitable Dinners Explore Anti-Racism And Truth & Reconciliation

Equitable Dinners: Lift Every Voice is a series of online conversations, featuring guest speakers on a range of topics, and launched by a short play. The organization inspires anti-racism action through art and courageous conversations.

On November 21st, 2021 at 5pm the group will talk about Anti-Racism and Truth & Reconciliation: Learning from Early Starts in Indigenous Communities. The evening opens with an original play specially written for the evening by Marcie Rendon. The play is followed by our guest speaker, Laura Cummings Balgari.

Please register HERE for this FREE event. Over 5,000 people have registered for online Equitable Dinners. It's a unique and provocative evening of discussion, ideas and content you'll never forget and will hopefully carry with you to consider in conversations and actions going forward.