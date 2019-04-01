Elm Street To Include Sensory-Friendly Performances, ASL Interpretation

Elm Street will be unveiling two different initiatives in their 2019/2020 theatre season - American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and Sensory-Friendly performances of select productions. "Everyone should have the opportunity to be a part of the arts," says Siobhan Brumeblow, Elm Street's Associate Artistic Director. "Through partnerships with local organizations, we are able to provide more accessibility to the theatre for our community members who may not be able to attend without it."

Each production in the 2019/2020 Season to Prevail will include an ASL-Interpreted show on a Sunday matinee performance, where an interpreter with sign along to the show for those deaf and hard of hearing.

The complete performance schedule is as follows:

Puffs (Play, Comedy): Sun., September 1st, 2019 at 2:30pm (Rated PG-13)

Little Shop of Horrors (Musical, Comedy): Sun., September 29th, 2019 at 2:30pm (Rated PG-13)

Willy Wonka Jr. (Musical, Family): Sun., November 17th, 2019 at 2:30pm (Rated G)

A Christmas Carol (Musical, Family): Sun., December 22nd, 2019 at 2:30pm (Rated PG)

Mary Poppins Jr. (Musical, Family): Sun, February 2nd, 2020 at 2:30pm (Rated G)

Helvetica (Play, Drama): Sun., March 22nd, 2020 at 2:30pm (Rated R)

Legally Blonde (Musical, Comedy): Sun., April 26th, 2020 at 2:30pm (Rated PG-13)

Orphie and the Book of Heroes (Musical, Family): Sun., June 21st, 2020 at 2:30pm (Rated G)

James and the Giant Peach (Musical, Family): Sun., July 19th, 2020 at 2:30pm (Rated G)

Five productions in the upcoming season will also include a special Saturday performance that is Sensory-Friendly for individuals with sensory sensitivities, such as autism, and their families or caretakers. During these performances, sound and light levels will be adjusted, audience members will have an opportunity before the show to see all the characters and any elements that may surprise or startle individuals, and there will be areas and resources available for anyone who may need to step out at any time during the performance. A pre-show guide will also be made available online for families to become familiar with each show and Elm Street itself, such as pictures of the lobby and the stage.

The complete performance schedule is as follows:

Willy Wonka Jr. (Musical, Family): Sat., November 16th, 2019 at 2:30pm (Rated G)

A Christmas Carol (Musical, Family): Sat., December 21st, 2019 at 2:30pm (Rated PG)

Mary Poppins Jr. (Musical, Family): Sat., February 1st, 2020 at 2:30pm (Rated G)

Orphie and the Book of Heroes (Musical, Family): Sat., June 20th, 2020 at 10:00am (Rated G)

James and the Giant Peach (Musical, Family): Sat, July 11th, 2020 at 10:00am (Rated G)





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You