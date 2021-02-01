Elm Street Launches New Monthly Comedy Series with Jessica It's All Good

Earlier this year, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village debuted a new monthly stand-up comedy series for audiences in-person and online - "The Lasting Laugh."

Hosted by Jessica It's All Good, this serial comedy show will be featuring Atlanta's favorite clean comics and not so clean comics who just cleaned up for this show. Designed as a series, there will be a new set of comics joining Jessica every month. Audiences can come in-person with a limited amount of socially distanced tickets or enjoy the show right from home with a digital livestream ticket option.

"We are excited to bring a more regular stand-up comedy series home to Woodstock! We've seen how much our audiences love the Last Laugh competition, and we wanted to bring them that same fun energy both in person and from the comfort of their own homes," explains Elm Street's Production Manager Brian Gamel. Comedian, DJ, and actress Jessica It's All Good is no stranger to Elm Street, having been involved in the organization's educational programming and various comedy shows. "We are so excited to be able to partner with Jessica again for this series full of excitement and laughter for the whole family."

"I'm super excited to be a part of Elm Street in this new way," says host Jessica It's All Good. "It has been so wonderful being the host of The Last Laugh competition for so many years. When the pandemic hit, I was devastated by all the comedy opportunities I lost. Then the theater and I started talking about doing a regular show that is pandemic-friendly and there was born The Lasting Laugh. Not only do I love that it is streaming so people at home can still enjoy the beauty of comedy here at Elm Street, but I also love that it is an opportunity to be a part of the theater on a more regular occasion and to give more comedians work. I am not the only comedian who is devastated by the loss of work during the Coronavirus epidemic. So this is a great way to keep people entertained as safely as possible. We are ready to make you laugh and I think it's safe to say that we all need it."

Each show is a one-night event in-person that streams for two full weeks afterward. "The Lasting Laugh" is recommended for ages 12+ due to content. Audiences in-person or online will enjoy constant laughs from unexpected guest comedians. Concessions, Reformation beer, and wine will be available for purchase via seatside service. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org and will not be sold at the door.