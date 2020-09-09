Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Presents WE'RE ALL CHOCOLATE

It's difficult to talk about the tough stuff. But Jessica It's All Good will have you laughing over all of it!

We're All Chocolate is a comedy show highlighting some fun and crazy stories from her life, while hitting certain topics surrounding race head on.

She will have you rolling on the floor laughing (and with social distancing in-person OR from your own home digitally) there will be plenty of space to do that!

So come out and safely support your local theatre and laugh! After all...We Are All Chocolate!

Learn more about live and digital presentations of the show here.

