Ecclesiastes Stage Adaptation MEANINGLESS Makes World Premiere At The Atlanta Fringe Festival

A new stage adaptation of Ecclesiastes called "Meaningless" is making its world premiere at the Atlanta Fringe Festival. This funny and poignant one-man show has four performances from May 19-21. "Meaningless" tells the story of an old teacher who reveals his hard-learned and unexpected answers to life's big questions. From concubines to snake charming, he's here to explain the meaningless existence of everything under the sun. Discover why the book of Ecclesiastes has inspired everyone from Shakespeare to Tolstoy to Samuel Beckett.

Ecclesiastes is considered a controversial book by many Jewish and Christian scholars. It contains ideas that sometimes seem at odds with mainstream religious ideas. From wisdom to foolishness, suffering, and pleasure, Ecclesiastes tackles it all. "Meaningless" is performed by Oklahoma City-based actor Rodney Brazil. Whether you are religious or not, you'll be intrigued by this 2000-year-old meditation on the human experience, performed live in Atlanta for the first time ever.

WHAT: Meaningless

WHO: Performed by Rodney Brazil

Directed by Emily Etherton

Adapted from the Book of Ecclesiastes by Rodney Brazil & Emily Etherton

WHERE: Neighborhood Church, Commons Room,1561 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

HOW MUCH: Single tickets are $15, multi-show passes are available

RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes

TICKETS: https://atlantafringe.org/project/next-stagemeaningless/

SHOW WEBSITE: https://meaningless.live/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/whatisthenextstage/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/whatisthenextstage