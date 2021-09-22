Dad's Garage Announces Free Outdoor Improv Shows As Part Of Elevate Atlanta

Elevate Atlanta is a public arts festival throughout the city of Atlanta, focused by neighborhood. The Old 4th Ward, home of your pals at Dad's Garage, is featured the weekend of September 24th-26th. Please join in for a weekend of free outdoor programming, including improv shows and the unveiling of a new community mural.

End of Summer Improv Spectacular!

Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26

4-5 pm

Dad's Garage Theatre Outdoor Stage (aka: Our Parking Lot!)

Both shows will be on our outdoor stage, with 'festival style' seating (which means our parking lot will be closed to cars -- we highly recommend using MARTA, biking, walking or using a ride share)!

Here's what you need to know:

-This event is free, no tickets required. Simply show up!

-Masks are required.

-Social distancing measures will be set up in our parking lot.

-Beverages (non-alcoholic) and snacks will be available for purchase.

-And since the seating is... asphalt, feel free to bring a folding chair, blanket, or inflatable transparent chair from 1997.

Evening shows on the night of Saturday, September 25th will not be affected.

Mural Unveiling with Canadian Consulate and Atlanta Pride

September 26 @ 2pm

Dad's Garage has partnered with The Canadian Consulate on a mural honoring the 50th anniversary of Atlanta Pride. The mural, created by local artist Avery Harden (who goes by Earth Mama in her artwork), features images honoring Atlanta's long legacy of supporting LGBT communities. The artwork is visible on the side of Dad's Garage facing Bradley Street.

The community is invited to the official unveiling of the mural, scheduled for Sunday, September 26 from 2-3pm. The event will take place outdoors at Dad's Garage, located at 569 Ezzard St. SE, Atlanta, GA.

Space is limited, so please RSVP to attend: https://atlpridemural.eventbrite.com