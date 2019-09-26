City Of Sandy Springs Will Host Two Events In Honor Of Our Country's Veterans

An evening of nostalgic and well-loved music will kick off the Sandy Springs Veterans' Day observance this year. On Saturday evening, November 9, 2019, the vintage singing trio, The Beverly Belles, will perform at Byers Theatre paying tribute to our country's veterans past and present. On Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., the City's annual Veterans' Day event will take place on the Green at City Springs.

The Beverly Belles Salute our Veterans

Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. in Byers Theatre

The Beverly Belles is an Andrews Sisters-inspired singing group whose vintage style and patriotic performances are upbeat, engaging, and perfect for all ages. Beyond their gorgeous singing, the Belles are fantastic and engaging entertainers with deep love and respect for our active and retired military personnel.

Birmingham, AL headlining comic, Heath Hyche, joins the Belles as their ridiculous "manager." April Nelson, Miss Louisiana 2016 and Miss America Talent Winner, and Atlanta native Lydia Myers Margitza sing soprano with the Belles. Local swing dancers will defy gravity, and the Belles and their fabulous live band will reinvent the music of the 1930s, 40s,50s, 60s, beloved patriotic and military favorites and today's top 40 in a retro style (a la Postmodern Jukebox) to present a true one-of-a-kind interactive experience.

The Belles have toured the world with their shows and have opened for Meghan Trainor, Seth MacFarlane, and delighted audiences in Las Vegas and on cruise lines including Disney, Princess, and Cunard. Heath Hyche 's television credits include "The Tonight Show," CMT's "Comedy Road Show," NBC's "Late Night Stand-Up," and "Last Comic Standing." Heath has also toured with and opened for some of the world's most famous entertainers, including local favorite, Jeff Foxworthy. Tickets go on sale September 27, 2019, and a Veterans discount is available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.citysprings.com.

Veterans Day Tribute

Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. on the City Green

The City's annual Veteran's Day Celebration on November 11, 2019, will feature keynote speaker U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee. Judge Boulee is a former captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. As a judge on the DeKalb County Superior Court, Boulee founded DeKalb's Veterans Treatment Court where veterans who committed a felony in which the origin of the crime stemmed from "substance use and/or a co-occurring disorder" completed a two-year judicially supervised treatment program, which included a weekly appointment with Boulee. Retired WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt returns as this year's emcee for the event. This event is free and open to the public.

Information for both events can be found online at www.citysprings.com.





