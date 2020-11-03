Atlanta Opera Rebuilds and Continues Big Tent Series Following Hurricane Zeta

The reimagined 2020-21 season, and the Molly Blank Big Tent Series, will include six productions overall and opened in October.

The Atlanta Opera has been able to continue its 2020 season, including the Big Tent Series, following Hurricane Zeta, Jackson Progress-Argus reports.

After the hurricane, many Georgians were without power, and damage was done across the state, but the Atlanta Opera crews came together, determined that the show must go on.

"In a span of 6 hours, they remounted the tents, cleaned the water and the stage was pristine again and the next night we had a sold-out performance." said Tomer Zvulun, General and Artistic Director for the Atlanta Opera.

The reimagined 2020-21 season, and the Molly Blank Big Tent Series, will include six productions overall and opened in October with Leoncavallo's iconic Pagliacci performed in repertory with the biting satire of The Kaiser of Atlantis. Each production will have nine performances, alternating nightly, for a total of 18 performances. Both productions will be performed at Oglethorpe University, on historic Anderson Field in Hermance Stadium, beginning Oct. 22 and closing on Nov. 14.

The Molly Blank Big Tent Series will be performed in a custom-made tent without walls, allowing fresh air to wash through the venue at all times while still providing audiences with protection from the weather. The venue will have capacity for up to 240 audience members. Mobile and flexible, the new venue will become a part of the immersive experience designed to draw audiences into the performances.

