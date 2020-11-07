Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Atlanta Opera Announces App-Based Safety Precautions

The Atlanta Opera's current performances include Pagliacci and The Kaiser of Atlantis, both running through November 14.

Nov. 7, 2020  

The Atlanta Opera has announced new safety measures that they will implement as they launch their 2020-21 season, OperaWire reports.

The opera will utilize its app, and patrons will be required to answer a health survey on the app before accessing their digital tickets. This precaution is in partnership with InstantEncore, an American-based tech company.

"InstantEncore has been an exceptional partner from the start. When we returned to performances post-pandemic, we knew that a health screening was going to be a new-normal part of the experience," said Ashley Mirakian, Chief of Marketing and Audience Development for The Atlanta Opera. "Without missing a beat, InstantEncore jumped into development. This was a collaborative process that I'm happy to say, has kept our patrons, staff and singers safer."

Read more on OperaWire.



