Atlanta Contemporary Presents Dance Canvas Summer Artist Residency: Midsummer Performances
The residency serves as a creative outlet for dance artists while supporting and amplifying diverse voices.
Atlanta Contemporary and Dance Canvas have partnered on the new Dance Canvas Summer Artist Residency, which provides time and space to dance artists in metro Atlanta. Through this new residency program, Atlanta Contemporary and Dance Canvas offer resources and a platform for the creation and presentation of works in a response to both COVID-19 shutdowns and the continued need to address racism and inequality in our communities. The residency serves as a creative outlet for dance artists while supporting and amplifying diverse voices.
Performance Schedule
Friday, August 28, 2020
Friday pre-sales have ended. A limited number of tickets are still available at the door.
6:45pm - Xavier Demar
7:45pm - Xavier Lewis
Saturday, August 29, 2020
11:45am - Thulani Vereen
6:45pm - Perlizbeth De Leon
7:45pm - Danielle Swatzie
Sunday, August 30, 2020
11:45am - Nadya Zeitlin
6:45pm - Tamara Irving
7:45pm - Jessica Bertram
Tickets
Single day ticket - $20 | Covers all performances on a single day
Three day ticket - $50 | Covers all performances