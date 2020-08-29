Atlanta Contemporary Presents Dance Canvas Summer Artist Residency: Midsummer Performances

The residency serves as a creative outlet for dance artists while supporting and amplifying diverse voices.

Atlanta Contemporary and Dance Canvas have partnered on the new Dance Canvas Summer Artist Residency, which provides time and space to dance artists in metro Atlanta. Through this new residency program, Atlanta Contemporary and Dance Canvas offer resources and a platform for the creation and presentation of works in a response to both COVID-19 shutdowns and the continued need to address racism and inequality in our communities. The residency serves as a creative outlet for dance artists while supporting and amplifying diverse voices.

Performance Schedule

Friday, August 28, 2020

6:45pm - Xavier Demar

7:45pm - Xavier Lewis

Saturday, August 29, 2020

11:45am - Thulani Vereen

6:45pm - Perlizbeth De Leon

7:45pm - Danielle Swatzie

Sunday, August 30, 2020

11:45am - Nadya Zeitlin

6:45pm - Tamara Irving

7:45pm - Jessica Bertram

Tickets

Single day ticket - $20 | Covers all performances on a single day

Three day ticket - $50 | Covers all performances

