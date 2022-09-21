Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American String Quartet Will Perform in Cooperstown Next Month

The performance is Sunday, October 2, 4:00-6:00pm at Christ Episcopal Church.

Sep. 21, 2022  

The American String Quartet, joined by cellist Philippe Muller and flutist Linda Chesis, will perform at the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's fall concert on Sunday, October 2 at 4pm at Christ Episcopal Church.

The highly acclaimed quartet will perform works by Haydn and Aaron Jay Kernis and conclude the afternoon joined by Mr. Muller for Schubert's breathtaking cello quintet.

The American String Quartet has performed the cello quintet regularly since the beginning of their career, says violist Daniel Avshalomov, and yet the piece continues to reveal new layers of meaning with each performance. Likewise, the audience should prepare for an encounter with the sublime, whether hearing it for the first or fiftieth time.

"Those who have heard this piece need no introduction," says Avshalomov. "But those who hear it for the first time will look back on the absolute inability of language to express even a shadow of this majestic work."

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

Audience members are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.

