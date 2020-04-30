Alton Brown To Cameo On Dad's Garage Twitch Channel Friday, May 1

On Friday, May 1 at 1 pm EDT, Alton Brown joins Lucky Yates for his talk show, "Lunchtime With Lucky," live on Twitch! Lucky and Alton have a long history of working together on the show "Good Eats," with Lucky appearing as numerous comedic characters over several seasons.

Make sure to join during your lunch break as they talk about food, life, and everything in between. Friday @ 1pm EDT -- twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.





