A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Next Month

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents A Midsummer Night's Dream live in-person performances. Performances run August 7-September 5, after previews on August 5-6, 2021.

A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion. But don't worry, we'll get to the Bottom of it.

Cast

Puck/ Philostrate- Shante de Loach

Oberon/ Hippolyta- Rachel Frawley

Titania/ Theseus- Gabi Anderson

Demetrius/ Moth- Mary Ruth Ralston

Helena/ Peaseblossom- Cameryn Richardson

Lysander/ Cobweb- Sarah Beth Hester

Hermia/ Mustardseed- Kirsten Chervenak

Bottom/ Hippolyta Courtier- Jasmine Renee Ellis

Flute/ Hippolyta Courtier- Kelly Criss

Peter Quince/ Egeus- Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth

Snout/ Pomegranate/ Theseus Courtier- Destiny Freeman

Snug/ Brian/Theseus Courtier- T'Shauna Henry

Starveling/ Fairy- Loren Bray





Synopsis

-from The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J.C. Trewin

While Theseus, Duke of Athens, and the Amazon Queen Hippolyta, who he has defeated in battle, are contemplating their marriage, Theseus has to judge a matrimonial dispute. Egeus wishes his daughter Hermia to wed Demetrius when her heart is set upon Lysander. Though warned of the consequences if she disobeys, Hermia resolves to elope and on the next night to meet Lysander in a wood close to Athens. They tell Helena who is herself in love with Demetrius and who promptly reveals the plan to him.

In the wood the goblin Puck and one of the Fairy Queen's train talk of the quarrel between Oberon and Titania over the changeling boy she has adopted and he desires for a henchman. She refuses to yield, whereupon Oberon orders Puck to fetch a flower whose juice, squeezed on Titania's sleeping eyelids, will cause her on awakening to love the first live creature that she sees. Helena has followed Demetrius to the wood; Oberon, invisible and sympathetic, orders Puck to squeeze the flower on the lids of the "Athenian youth", while he himself anoints Titania. But Puck, mistaking, chooses Lysander, who when he wakes immediately pursues Helena.

Puck mischievously gives an ass's head to Bottom, the weaver, one of the group of "mechanicals" rehearsing a play for the wedding of Theseus. Titania, waking falls in love with Bottom. Presently confusion is worse than ever because Demetrius (who has now been anointed) and Lysander fight over Helena, to Hermia's distress. The only thing to do is to get the lovers to sleep and to restore Lysander's sight before he wakes.

Oberon releases Titania; Puck removes the ass's head, and one quarrel is settled as Fairy King and Queen leave before dawn. Theseus and Hippolyta, hunting early, rouse the lovers who, back as they were, are assured by Theseus that they shall be wedded that day. Bottom, baffled by his apparent dream, goes off to find his fellows.

They perform, in all sincerity, their interlude of Pyramus and Thisby before the amused court audience. Midnight sounds. When all have retired the fairies return to give their blessing to house and lovers, and Puck says the final word.

