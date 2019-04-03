43rd Annual Atlanta Film Festival Set for 4/4 - 4/14

The 43rd Annual ATLANTA Film Festival, the preeminent celebration of cinema across the region, will take place Thursday, April 4 - Sunday, April 14, 2019.

For 43 years, the ATLANTA Film Festival has welcomed talent from across the world to showcase their cinematic contributions. Recognized as the 'Best Spring Festival' by ATLANTA Journal-Constitution, 'Best Film Festival' by Creative Loafing, Sunday Paper, 10Best and ATLANTA Magazine, the ATLANTA Film Festival will feature over 175 film screenings, 37 World Premiere features, shorts and creative media presentations, and seven special presentation events. Boasting a variety of genres from major studios including Netflix, Disneynature, and A24, this year's ATLANTA Film Festival is the go-to destination for festivalgoers and movie-lovers alike who wish to experience Atlanta's booming filmmaking scene.

Visit the festival's website for a full calendar of screenings and events.





