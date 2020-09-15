Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2020 Atlanta Film Festival Presents Opening Night Drive-In Showing Of BLAST BEAT

The presentation will take place at 7:40 pm.

Sep. 15, 2020  
On Friday, September 18, 2020, the 2020 Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference will host the Opening Night Presentation of BLAST BEAT from Sony Pictures at 7:40 PM at The Plaza Theatre Drive-In.

Representing both the CineMás and Georgia film specialty tracks, which highlight Latinx and Georgia filmmakers and stories respectively, BLAST BEAT stars Moises Arias (THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND, ENDER'S GAME) and his brother Mateo Arias as siblings from Colombia struggling to fit into their new lives in America.

The film was primarily lensed in Georgia and co-stars Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guerrero and Daniel Dae Kim.


