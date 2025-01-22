iHeartRadio Music Awards Reveal 2025 Nominations, New Musical Categories

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment have announced the nominees for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, that 13-time Grammy Award, Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning artist Lady Gaga will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Mariah Carey, the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time, will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.
Additionally, new socially voted categories this year include Favorite Broadway Debut and Favorite Soundtrack, with nominees including Rachel Zegler, Nicole Scherzinger, Adam Lambert, the Wicked movie, and more. Take a look at the full list below!
The annual event airs LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists’ road to #1.
This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards will also pay tribute to the resiliency and rebuilding of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires affecting the entire community and will drive donations to Fireaidla.org. Contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in the community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact.
Each year the iHeartRadio Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has impacted both music and global culture throughout their career, and this year’s recipient is Lady Gaga. Few artists in modern history have taken creative risks with the level of success of Gaga. One of the best-selling musicians of all time, she is the true definition of a modern day artist innovator.
Mariah Carey will receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award honoring her incredible and influential career as singer, songwriter, and producer, who has broken virtually every chart and touring record around the globe. Carey is one of the best-selling artists of all time with over 200 million records sold worldwide and 19 #1 singles.
Artists receiving several nominations include, aespa, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doja Cat, ENHYPEN, FEID, Future, GloRilla, Green Day, Hozier, ILLIT, Jelly Roll, Jimin, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Usher and Xavi. Additionally, Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour will be celebrated as Tour of the Century. All nominees are listed below.
In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge, Favorite Surprise Guest, Favorite Tour Tradition, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Photographer and Favorite On Screen. Social voting begins today, January 22, and will close on March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
iHeartRadio Music Award Nominations
Song of the Year:
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
- “Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
- “Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
- “Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter
- “Greedy”- Tate McRae
- “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- “Lose Control” - Teddy Swims
- “Lovin On Me” - Jack Harlow
- “Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
- “Too Sweet” – Hozier
Pop Song of the Year:
- “Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
- “Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
- “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
- “Greedy”- Tate McRae
- “Too Sweet”- Hozier
Pop Artist of the Year:
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Jelly Roll
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Teddy Swims
Best Collaboration:
- “Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- “Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- “Like That” - Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
- “Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello
Best New Artist (Pop):
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year:
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
- “Cowgirls” - Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
- “I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll
- “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- “World On Fire”- Nate Smith
Country Artist of the Year:
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- George Birge
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
- “Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow
- “Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
- “Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
- “TGIF” - GloRilla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Future
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
- 310babii
- BigXthaPlug
- BossMan Dlow
- Cash Cobain
- Jordan Adetunji
R&B Song of the Year:
- “ICU” - Coco Jones
- “Made For Me”- Muni Long
- “Sensational” - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
- “Water” – Tyla
- “WY@”- Brent Faiyaz
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Chris Brown
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
World Artist of the Year:
- Burna Boy
- Central Cee
- Tems
- Tyla
- YG Marley
Best New Artist (R&B):
- 4Batz
- Ambré
- Inayah
- Josh X
- Maeta
Alternative Song of the Year:
- “Dilemma” - Green Day
- “Landmines” - Sum 41
- “Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant
- “The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park
- “Too Sweet”- Hozier
Alternative Artist of the Year:
- Cage The Elephant
- Green Day
- Linkin Park
- Sum 41
- twenty one pilots
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
- Djo
- Fontaines D.C.
- Good Neighbours
- Myles Smith
- The Last Dinner Party
Rock Song of the Year:
- “A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown
- “All My Life” - Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll
- “Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam
- “Screaming Suicide” - Metallica
- “The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Green Day
- Linkin Park
- Metallica
- Pearl Jam
- Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year:
- “360” - Charli xcx
- “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” - Bebe Rexha
- “I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic
- “Make You Mine”- Madison Beer
- “Water” – Tyla X Marshmello
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Dua Lipa
- Kylie Minogue
- Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
- “Brickell” - FEID X Yandel
- “LA FALDA” - Myke Towers
- “Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID
- “Qlona” - Karol G featuring Peso Pluma
- “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- FEID
- Karol G
- Myke Towers
- Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):
- Christian Alicea
- Cris MJ
- Ela Taubert
- FloyyMenor
- Kapo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Alch Si” - Grupo Frontera and Carin León
- “El Beneficio De La Duda” - Grupo Firme
- “FIRST LOVE” - Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez
- “La Diabla”- Xavi
- “Tu Perfume” - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Grupo Frontera
- Intocable
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Peso Pluma
- Xavi
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
- Chino Pacas
- Iván Cornejo
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Tito Double P
- Xavi
K-pop Artist of the Year:
- aespa
- ATEEZ
- ENHYPEN
- Jimin
- Lisa
K-pop Song of the Year:
- “Chk Chk Boom” - Stray Kids
- “Magnetic”- ILLIT
- “Supernova” - aespa
- “Who”- Jimin
- “XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN
Best New Artist (K-pop):
- BABYMONSTER
- BADVILLAIN
- ILLIT
- NCT WISH
- TWS
Producer of the Year:
- Dan Nigro
- Evan Blair
- Jack Antonoff
- Julian Bunetta
- Mustard
Songwriter of the Year:
- Amy Allen
- Ashley Gorley
- ERNEST
- Josh Coleman
- Justin Tranter
(New for 2025) Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category
- Back to Black
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Challengers
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Emilia Pérez
- The Book of Clarence
- Twisters
- Wicked
(New for 2025) Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category
- Adam Lambert – “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
- Ariana Madix – “Chicago”
- Barbie Ferreira – “Cult of Love”
- Charli D'Amelio – “& Juliet”
- Grant Gustin – “Water For Elephants”
- Kit Connor – “Romeo + Juliet”
- Lola Tung – “Hadestown”
- Nicole Scherzinger – “Sunset Blvd”
- Rachel Zegler – “Romeo + Juliet”
- Robert Downey Jr. – “McNeal”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Chicago”
- Shailene Woodley – “Cult of Love”
(New for 2025) Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge: *Socially Voted Category
- “GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)
- “MAESTRO” - Seventeen
- “Magnetic”- ILLIT
- “Smart”- LE SSERAFIM
- “Sticky”- Kiss of Life
- “Supernova” - aespa
- “Touch” - KATSEYE
- “UP”- Karina (aespa)
- “WORK”- ATEEZ
- “XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN
(New for 2025) Favorite Surprise Guest: *Socially Voted Category
- Charli xcx bringing out Lorde
- Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez
- Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott
- GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B
- Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher
- Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends
- Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast
- Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes
- Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes
- Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan
- Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G
- Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce
(New for 2025) Favorite Tour Tradition *Socially Voted Category
- Benson Boone- Backflips
- Chappell Roan - Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance
- Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)
- Morgan Wallen - Walk out song
- Niall Horan - Heaven pose
- Nicki Minaj - Fans sing
- Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank
- Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position
- Tate McRae - Soundcheck covers
- Taylor Swift- “22” Hat
- Taylor Swift - Surprise songs
- Usher - Feeding cherries
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Billie Eilish
- “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
- “Exes” - Tate McRae
- “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- “Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan
- “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Gracie Abrams
- “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
- “Saturn” - SZA
- “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” - Ariana Grande
- “Who”- Jimin
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- “Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone
- “Die With A Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
- “Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- “Houdini” - Dua Lipa
- “Houdini” -Eminem
- “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- “LUNA” - ATL Jacob X FEID
- “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
- “Please Please Please” - Sabrina Carpenter
- “Rockstar”- Lisa
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx and Troye Sivan - Sweat
- GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer Tour
- Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2 Tour
- Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
- Tate McRae - Think Later
- Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
- Usher - Usher: Past Present Future
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Adam Degross - Post Malone
- Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
- Baeth - Tate McRae
- Christian Tierney - Niall Horan
- David Bergman - Luke Combs
- Henry Hwu - Billie Eilish
- Lucienne Nghiem - Chappell Roan
- Miles Leavitt - Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooneh Ghana - Noah Kahan
- RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND - Travis Scott
- Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown
- Yasi - Kacey Musgraves
Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
- “Are You Sure?!” (Jimin and Jungkook)
- “Child Star” (Demi Lovato)
- “Elton John: Never Too Late” (Elton John)
- “Gaga Chromatica Ball” (Lady Gaga)
- “I Am: Céline Dion” (Céline Dion)
- “Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country” (Lainey Wilson)
- “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” (Megan Thee Stallion)
- “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE” (KATSEYE)
- “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” (Bruce Springsteen)
- “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)” (Taylor Swift)
- “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” (Bon Jovi)
Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.