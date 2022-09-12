Sheryl Lee Ralph, Amanda Seyfried & More Win 2022 Emmy Awards - See the Full List of Winners!
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards are now available to stream on Peacock.
Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12 on NBC.
The three-hour ceremony aired live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. and was broadcast on NBC and is now streaming on Peacock
Presenters for the telecast included Anthony Anderson, Gael García Bernal, RuPaul Charles, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rosario Dawson, Ayo Edebiri, Taron Egerton, Regina Hall, Paul Walter Hauser, Freddie Highmore, Mindy Kaling, Markella Kavenagh, Jake Lacy, Juliette Lewis, Lizzo, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Martin, Shemar Moore, B.J. Novak, Chris O'Donnell, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Martin Short, Sofía Vergara, Jeremy Allen White, Chandra Wilson, Bowen Yang.
Notable winners included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, and more.
Check out the complete list of winners below!
NOTE- Winners are marked: **WINNER**
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession **WINNER**
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso **WINNER**
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) **WINNER**
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) **WINNER**
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) **WINNER**
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) **WINNER**
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) **WINNER**
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) **WINNER**
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) **WINNER**
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) **WINNER**
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance speech here.
Outstanding Limited Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO) **WINNER**
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) **WINNER**
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) **WINNER**
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) **WINNER**
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) **WINNER**
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) **WINNER**
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight **WINNER**
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls **WINNER**
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Writing, Comedy
Abbott Elementary, Pilot **WINNER**
Barry, 710N
Barry, starting now
Hacks, The One, The Only
Only Murders In The Building, True Crime
Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral
What We Do In The Shadows, The Casino
What We Do In The Shadows, The Wellness Center
Writing, Drama
Better Call Saul, Plan And Execution
Ozark, A Hard Way To Go
Severance, The We We Are
Squid Game, One Lucky Day
Succession, All The Bells Say **WINNER**
Yellowjackets, F Sharp
Writing, Limited Series/Movie
Dopesick, The People vs. Purdue Pharma
The Dropout, I'm In A Hurry
Impeachment: American Crime Story, Man Handled
MAID, Snaps
Station Eleven, Unbroken Circle
The White Lotus **WINNER**
Writing, Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Directing, Comedy
Atlanta, New Jazz
Barry, 710N
Hacks, There Will Be Blood
The Ms. Pat Show, Baby Daddy Groundhog Day
Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B
Only Murders In The Building, True Crime
Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral **WINNER**
Directing, Drama
Ozark, A Hard Way To Go
Severance, The We We Are
Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light **WINNER**
Succession, All The Bells Say
Succession, The Disruption
Succession, Too Much Birthday
Yellowjackets, Pilot
Directing, Limited Series/Movie
Dopesick, The People vs. Purdue Pharma
The Dropout, Green Juice
The Dropout, Iron Sisters
MAID, Sky Blue
Station Eleven, Wheel Of Fire
The White Lotus **WINNER**
Directing, Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! **WINNER**
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Union Busting
Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1252
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein
Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish