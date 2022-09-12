Sheryl Lee Ralph, Amanda Seyfried & More Win 2022 Emmy Awards - See the Full List of Winners!

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12 on NBC.

The three-hour ceremony aired live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. and was broadcast on NBC and is now streaming on Peacock

Presenters for the telecast included Anthony Anderson, Gael García Bernal, RuPaul Charles, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rosario Dawson, Ayo Edebiri, Taron Egerton, Regina Hall, Paul Walter Hauser, Freddie Highmore, Mindy Kaling, Markella Kavenagh, Jake Lacy, Juliette Lewis, Lizzo, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Martin, Shemar Moore, B.J. Novak, Chris O'Donnell, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Martin Short, Sofía Vergara, Jeremy Allen White, Chandra Wilson, Bowen Yang.

Notable winners included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, and more.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

NOTE- Winners are marked: **WINNER**

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession **WINNER**

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso **WINNER**

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) **WINNER**

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) **WINNER**

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) **WINNER**

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) **WINNER**

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) **WINNER**

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) **WINNER**

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) **WINNER**

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance speech here.

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) **WINNER**

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) **WINNER**

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) **WINNER**

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) **WINNER**

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) **WINNER**

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight **WINNER**

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls **WINNER**

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Writing, Comedy

Abbott Elementary, Pilot **WINNER**

Barry, 710N

Barry, starting now

Hacks, The One, The Only

Only Murders In The Building, True Crime

Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral

What We Do In The Shadows, The Casino

What We Do In The Shadows, The Wellness Center

Writing, Drama

Better Call Saul, Plan And Execution

Ozark, A Hard Way To Go

Severance, The We We Are

Squid Game, One Lucky Day

Succession, All The Bells Say **WINNER**

Yellowjackets, F Sharp

Writing, Limited Series/Movie

Dopesick, The People vs. Purdue Pharma

The Dropout, I'm In A Hurry

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Man Handled

MAID, Snaps

Station Eleven, Unbroken Circle

The White Lotus **WINNER**

Writing, Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Directing, Comedy

Atlanta, New Jazz

Barry, 710N

Hacks, There Will Be Blood

The Ms. Pat Show, Baby Daddy Groundhog Day

Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B

Only Murders In The Building, True Crime

Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral **WINNER**

Directing, Drama

Ozark, A Hard Way To Go

Severance, The We We Are

Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light **WINNER**

Succession, All The Bells Say

Succession, The Disruption

Succession, Too Much Birthday

Yellowjackets, Pilot

Directing, Limited Series/Movie

Dopesick, The People vs. Purdue Pharma

The Dropout, Green Juice

The Dropout, Iron Sisters

MAID, Sky Blue

Station Eleven, Wheel Of Fire

The White Lotus **WINNER**

Directing, Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! **WINNER**

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Union Busting

Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1252

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein

Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish