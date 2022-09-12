Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Original DREAMGIRLS Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Accept Her First Emmy Award For ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary on ABC.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Sheryl Lee Ralph has won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.

Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).

In 2021, she was a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway.

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said as she accepted the award.

Watch Ralph's emotional Emmy acceptance speech, in which she sings Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species," below! Check out who else won at the 2022 Emmy Awards here.

On TV, Ralph was Dee on "Moesha," Claudette on "Ray Donovan" and Maggie on "Instant Mom." Film credits include winning the Independent Spirit Award for To Sleep With Anger, plus Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, The Flintsones, Step Sisters, Just Getting Started, Unconditional Love, and more.

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph's complete Emmy acceptance speech here:

Regional Awards

