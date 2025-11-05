 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 5, 2025- BEETLEJUICE Welcomes Trisha Paytas and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 05, 2025
Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to wake up with the headlines, highlights, and happenings you might have missed from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and the cast of MARJORIE PRIME met the press as their much-anticipated Broadway run approaches, while internet sensation Trisha Paytas made her Main Stem debut as 'Maxine Dean' in Beetlejuice! It was a busy week at the box office: see how all the shows fared with our latest Broadway Grosses report. Plus, don't miss a heartwarming BBC interview with Paddington Bear after his musical debut (watch the video), and enjoy a sneak peek as Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang perform "Dancing Through Life" from WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT. From hot photos with Marilyn Maye and opening nights Off-Broadway, to a landmark $15 million gift for The Joyce Theater Foundation (learn more), we're here to catch you up on everything buzzing in the theatre world. Scroll down for all the top stories, reviews, videos, and Broadway fun from around the globe!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, November 5
Queens opens Off-Broadway
Thursday, November 6
44 The Musical opens Off-Broadway

 
The Front Page
Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and MARJORIE PRIME Cast Meet the Press

Second Stage Theater will Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. MARJORIE PRIME was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. See photos of the cast meeting the press.
Photo: Trisha Paytas as 'Maxine Dean' in BEETLEJUICE

Broadway’s BEETLEJUICE will welcome internet sensation, Trisha Paytas, to the Palace Theatre for her Broadway Debut as “Maxine Dean.” Get a first look at Paytas on Broadway.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/2/25 - $33.8 Million Total Gross; 277,506 Tickets Sold

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/2/2025.

Must Watch
by Michael Major
After the first preview of Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, the show's star was interviewed by a BBC journalist. The new video shows a first look at the Paddington puppet walking around the set, also debuting his speaking voice.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
NBC has debuted an exclusive sneak peek of 'Dancing Through Life' from Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the forthcoming concert event celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good. Check it out now.. (more...)

by Joey Mervis
Three dream roles have so far eluded Plasma (aka Taylor Ratliff). The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar has been busy working on her debut album, Is Miss Thing On? (Live from Joe’s Pub) out November 7 on Joy Machine Records, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. Watch in this video!. (more...)

Video: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in New Trailer for SONG SUNG BLUE
by Josh Sharpe
A brand-new trailer has been released for Song Sung Blue, the musical drama starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. The movie will be released in theaters on December 25. Check out the trailer now!. (more...)
Video: Jonathan Bailey Named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive;' Previews WICKED: FOR GOOD on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon partnered with PEOPLE to reveal 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, none other than our beloved Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey. Check out the interview and a brand-new clip from Wicked: For Good.. (more...)
Videos: Tom Hanks Performs a Jingle About Getting to The Shed for THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to The Late Show, Tom Hanks shared a diddy to help audiences remember how to get to The Shed, where his new play, This World of Tomorrow, is in previews. Check out the interview now, where he also discusses the differences between stage and screen.. (more...)
Video: Disney's ALADDIN Cast Performs 'A Whole New World' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, the cast of Disney's Aladdin, led by Ainsley Melham, Sonya Balsara, and Marcus Martin, took the stage on Live with Kelly and Mark for a performance of 'A Whole New World.' Check out the performance now. . (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights of Cathy Rigby in PETER PAN GOES WRONG
by Michael Major
Watch a new preview of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at La Mirada Theatre, starring Cathy Rigby as the Narrator! See the video now, featuring the Peter Pan legend.. (more..)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 5, 2025- BEETLEJUICE Welcomes Trisha Paytas and More Image Photos: Marilyn Maye Remembers Johnny Carson at 54 Below
by Stephen Sorokoff
54 Below has been filled with fans, musicians, other singers, and celebrities during Marilyn's month-long engagement. Las night Melissa Errico was in the house. See photos from the November 3 performance.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 5, 2025- BEETLEJUICE Welcomes Trisha Paytas and More Image Photos: VAPE! The Grease Parody Off-Broadway Opening Night
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Vape! The Grease Parody is now open Off-Broadway at Theater 555. Vape! is a new musical by Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy, with Lyrics & Additional Book by Billy Recce and Danny Salles. See photos from opening night!. (more...)
 
 
Industry Insights
The Joyce Theater Foundation Receives $15 Million Gift From Rajika Puri and Anupam 'Tino' Puri
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc. received a $15 million gift from dance artist, scholar, and advocate Rajika Puri and her late husband, Anupam “Tino” Puri (1945–2025), Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: WENDY & PETER PAN at Barbican Centre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Director Jonathan Munby's production of Wendy & Peter Pan is now playing at Barbican Theatre. This magical retelling of JM Barrie's beloved classic is adapted by Ella Hickson. See what the critics are saying.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
CASTING CALL: Stage Entertainment convoca audiciones en Madrid para su próxima producción
by MIGUEL DE LA SOTA TOME
Stage Entertainment ha anunciado convocatoria de audiciones para su próxima producción en Madrid. La inscripción, que estará abierta hasta el 14 de noviembre.. (more...)
BREAKING: SIX se estrenará en el Teatro Gran Vía en septiembre 2026 y abre audiciones
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
El éxito internacional llegará el próximo otoño a la capital en castellano gracias a Julia Gómez Cora y Stellar Theatre, con la colaboración de Grupo Smedia.. (more...)

What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week 2025
by Sidney Paterra
If your Thanksgiving plans this year include enjoying a Broadway show, take note that most productions will play a special schedule for the holiday week. While Chicago will play on Thanksgiving Day, many have added Friday matinees.. (more...)

Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen Join Ti West's EBENEZER: A CHRISTMAS CAROL
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen have joined the cast of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a new film adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story from director Ti West.. (more...)
Julian Ovenden, Miyuki Miyagi and More Join JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have joined the world premiere semi-staged concert of Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Keala Settle

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"A troubled and a tiny land,
Our future's in your hand,
It's up to
You, sir."

- Seussical

Videos