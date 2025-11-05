Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 5, 2025- BEETLEJUICE Welcomes Trisha Paytas and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to wake up with the headlines, highlights, and happenings you might have missed from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and the cast of MARJORIE PRIME met the press as their much-anticipated Broadway run approaches, while internet sensation Trisha Paytas made her Main Stem debut as 'Maxine Dean' in Beetlejuice! It was a busy week at the box office: see how all the shows fared with our latest Broadway Grosses report. Plus, don't miss a heartwarming BBC interview with Paddington Bear after his musical debut (watch the video), and enjoy a sneak peek as Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang perform "Dancing Through Life" from WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT. From hot photos with Marilyn Maye and opening nights Off-Broadway, to a landmark $15 million gift for The Joyce Theater Foundation (learn more), we're here to catch you up on everything buzzing in the theatre world. Scroll down for all the top stories, reviews, videos, and Broadway fun from around the globe!