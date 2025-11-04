Video: Jonathan Bailey Named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive;' Previews WICKED: FOR GOOD on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon partnered with PEOPLE to reveal 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, which is none other than our beloved Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey. The Wicked star and Olivier Award winner joined the show to discuss the honor, as well as the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good.

Bailey learned of the honor earlier this year when he was starring in Richard II in London. "The only thing madder than doing Richard II was to be invited in to this," said the performer. "And also, in 2025, I'm sort of thrilled that PEOPLE Magazine to bestow this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man," he added, with a smile.

Bailey went on to praise his Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as director Jon M. Chu. "They're going to go down in history, these two performances. This is going to be a victory lap for the fans, as well, because it's going to be emotional, I think, for everyone." Check out the full interview, which also features a brand-new clip of the film between Glinda and Fiyero.

Bailey is an Olivier Award-winning actor whose recent stage credits include Richard II, Cock, and the revival of Company, alongside Patti LuPone. Onscreen, he can be seen in Bridgerton and Showtime's Fellow Travelers. Bailey also recently starred in Jurassic World Rebirth and is playing Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of Wicked.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

The movie will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.