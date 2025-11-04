Video: Paddington Interviewed By BBC Journalist After Musical Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the first preview of Paddington the Musical at the Savoy Theatre, the show's star was interviewed by a BBC journalist. The new video shows a first look at the Paddington puppet walking around the set, also debuting his speaking voice that was not previously released in promotional materials.

Nearly a decade in the works, Paddington is brought to life by an impressive team of puppeteers. He is played by James Hameed (Paddington Off-stage Performer and Remote Puppeteer) and Arti Shah (Paddington On-stage Performer).

The team behind the bear are Tahra Zafar (Paddington Bear Designer), Audrey Brisson (Bear Physicality Associate Director), Phill Woodfine (Remote Puppetry Coach) and Annabelle Davis (Paddington Bear Casting Director). The Alternate Paddington On-stage Performers are Abbie Purvis and Ali Sarebani.

The cast also includes Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), and in the role of Jonathan Brown Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse, are new cast members Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland and Simon Shorten.

Adapted from the much-loved books written by Michael Bond, and the award-winning films by STUDIOCANAL, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard, Paddington the Musical opens at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday, 30 November, with previews from Saturday, 1 November, and is currently booking until 25 May 2026.