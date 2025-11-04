Photo: Trisha Paytas as 'Maxine Dean' in BEETLEJUICE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s Beetlejuice will welcome internet sensation, Trisha Paytas, to the Palace Theatre for her Broadway Debut as “Maxine Dean.” Get a first look at Paytas on stage here!

Viral internet personality Trisha Paytas will star as “Maxine Dean” in Beetlejuice: The Musical from Tuesday, November 4 through Sunday, November 23 at The Palace Theatre. Sharone Sayegh will continue to play the role of “Juno” through Trisha’s run and will return to the role of “Maxine Dean/Juno” on Tuesday, November 25.

Trisha Paytas is a creator, podcast host, actress and vocalist who over the past 18 years has helped shape online culture and inspired a new generation of talent, while building a following of over 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube. Trisha is known for being versatile; she’s done everything from lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, and cosplay to music videos, comedy skits, and honest, personal monologues. She’s appeared in over 50 TV shows and movies, including “The Tonight Show,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Modern Family,” and “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” In 2024, Trisha took her career to the stage with The Eras of Trish, a 30+ city sold-out live tour.

Then in 2025, she made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.

Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL began performances on Wednesday, October 8 for a limited 13-week Broadway resurrection engagement through January 3, 2026. The production stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Trisha Paytas and Travis Mitchell