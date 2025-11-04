Julian Ovenden, Miyuki Miyagi and More Join JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional cast members have joined the world premiere semi-staged concert of Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday January 25, 2026.

Julian Ovenden (from TVs Bridgerton and The Crown as well as Emile de Becque in South Pacific at Chichester Festival & Sadler’s Wells - nominated Olivier Award Leading Actor in a Musical) will play Father.

Chris Mann (Phantom in 25 The Anniversary Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), will play Professor Bhaer. Miyuki Miyagi (Beau the Musical) will play Sallie Gardner. Yazdan Qafouri (The Kite Runner) will play Fred Vaughn.

They join the previously announced GRAMMY Award nominee Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Jo March. Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) as Aunt March. West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Meg March.

TV star Sophie Pollono (the Showtime series, I Love That For You) as Amy March. Eleanor Grant (Avatar LIVE) as Beth March. Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) as Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence. With more casting to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ensemble/chorus performers will be provided by Vocals Unlimited with Tom Pearce serving as Choirmaster.

The concert, featuring a 26-piece orchestra, follows the global release in May of a Studio Album released on Center Stage Records and recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, produced by five-time GRAMMY Award® nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. The album is available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music and as a special 2-CD set available on Center Stage Records.

A Universal Story. A Cultural Moment. Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime star-studded event that will bring Louisa May Alcott’s classic story Little Women to life in a bold new musical adaptation with a sweeping, timeless score that will leave you spellbound.

At the heart of this iconic coming-of-age story is Jo March, the original literary heroine - a fiercely passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister inspires a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. This enchanting new musical is for anyone who has dreamed big, questioned their path, or yearned to share their story.

Jo - The Little Women Musical has music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, and is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock).

Randy Jones Toll & Steven Toll (Broadway: Waiting for Godot, Glengarry Glen Ross, Our Town, The Hills of California), 2 On The Aisle BDWY, LLC (West End: The Producers, Broadway: Just In Time, Chess) and award winning actress, Peri Gilpin and her daughter, graphic artist, Ava Vincent, have joined as Associate Producers for the concert.

