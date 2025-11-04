Video: Can You Guess Plasma's 3 Dream Roles?

Click Here for More on So Cast Me Already!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three dream roles have so far eluded Plasma (aka Taylor Ratliff). The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar has been busy working on her debut album, Is Miss Thing On? (Live from Joe’s Pub) out November 7 on Joy Machine Records, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already!

"My dream project is an all queer, all gay production of A Little Night Music, which in my opinion is Sondheim's testament and tribute to sexual and emotional violence. There is only one place on earth that reminds me of this kind of sexual chaos... Hell's Kitchen," she told BroadwayWorld. Can you guess which role she's talking about?

In this episode, Plasma is joined by Katie James Rushin at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to sing through the roles that she hopes to play one day. Can you guess what they are?!

Pre-save the new album now and listen to her single with Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee.