Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/2/25 - $33.8 Million Total Gross; 277,506 Tickets Sold

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/2/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: LIBERATION had its opening night and several post-opening press performances, accounting for its lower gross for the week ending November 2, 2025, but saw wraps triple toward future sales after opening October 28 to universally positive reviews. Read the reviews HERE!

PUNCH closed on 11/2. The show livestreamed all performances from 10/28 through 11/2. Livestream tickets are not included in the figures in this report.

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD opened at the Booth on 10/30. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES is in previews at the St. James and opens on 11/9. ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS began previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 11/11.

OEDIPUS began previews at Studio 54 and opens on 11/13. CHESS is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 11/16. TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) began previews at the Longacre and opens on 11/20.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (5%), PUNCH (3.7%), OH, MARY! (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SIX: THE MUSICAL (-14.8%), CHICAGO (-14%), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES (-11.2%), THE OUTSIDERS (-11.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-11%), LIBERATION (-10.4%), CHESS (-8.3%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-8.2%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-7%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-7%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-5.4%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-5.2%), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD (-5%), MAMMA MIA! (-4.6%), ALADDIN (-4.2%), MJ (-3.4%), BEETLEJUICE (-2.9%), JUST IN TIME (-2.1%), HADESTOWN (-2%), & JULIET (-2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1.9%), THE LION KING (-1.7%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-1.5%), ART (-1.2%), WAITING FOR GODOT (-0.6%),

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 277,506 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,880,998. The average ticket price was $122.09.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.09%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -8.36% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.09 is down $-11.26 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,434,288

WICKED: $2,001,656

THE LION KING: $1,728,828

CHESS: $1,715,632

WAITING FOR GODOT: $1,581,475





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LIBERATION ($214,401), PUNCH ($330,873), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($351,940), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($467,969), CHICAGO ($470,046)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

RAGTIME: $1,678

WICKED: $-796

HAMILTON: $-12,994

LIBERATION: $-31,541

PUNCH: $-34,331





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE OUTSIDERS ($-254,512), ART ($-249,754), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ($-235,467), DEATH BECOMES HER ($-228,025), WAITING FOR GODOT ($-227,113)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $320.00

JUST IN TIME: $230.64

WAITING FOR GODOT: $204.09

ART: $180.79

CHESS: $162.16





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LIBERATION ($43.62), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($69.72), PUNCH ($72.27), ALADDIN ($75.60), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($80.58)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101.3%

JUST IN TIME: 101.3%

RAGTIME: 100%

WICKED: 100%

OH, MARY!: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (54.1%), LIBERATION (57.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (60.7%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (63.9%), BEETLEJUICE (67.1%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 646

CHESS: 474

PUNCH: 192

OH, MARY!: 28

HELL'S KITCHEN: 5





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SIX: THE MUSICAL (-1222), CHICAGO (-1212), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-931), THE OUTSIDERS (-905), LIBERATION (-881)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..