The Joyce Theater Foundation Receives $15 Million Gift From Rajika Puri and Anupam 'Tino' Puri

The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc. received a $15 million gift from dance artist, scholar, and advocate Rajika Puri and her late husband, Anupam “Tino” Puri (1945–2025), Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company.

This transformational contribution—one of the largest in The Joyce Theater’s history—will provide vital, long-term support for the organization’s operations and future stability. The gift will strengthen The Joyce’s ability to sustain its mission, ensuring that artists and audiences alike continue to experience the very best in dance within a thriving, accessible home. It will also allow The Joyce to invest thoughtfully in its physical spaces and essential infrastructure, supporting the continued vitality of dance in New York City for years to come.

In recognition of this extraordinary leadership gift and the Puris’ decades-long dedication to the art form, The Joyce Theater Foundation will formally name its auditorium the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium. A private dedication ceremony celebrating the Puris’ legacy of empowering artists and bringing dance to audiences worldwide will take place later this fall.

“Tino and Rajika Puri have long embodied the spirit of generosity, curiosity, and devotion that defines The Joyce community,” said Linda Shelton, Executive Director of The Joyce Theater. “They are beloved figures within the world of dance—not only for their deep appreciation of the discipline, but for their unwavering belief in the artists who create it. This extraordinary gift will transform what The Joyce can offer for generations to come. It ensures that The Joyce will continue to be a place where the very best in dance is created, shared, and celebrated.”

“This gift represents a defining moment in The Joyce’s history,” said Chair of The Joyce Theater Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Charles Adelman. “Tino and Rajika’s remarkable generosity affirms the essential role The Joyce plays in supporting artists and sustaining dance as a living, evolving tradition. Their vision and commitment set an inspiring example for all of us who believe in the power of performance to unite and uplift.”

Through this gift, Rajika honors Tino’s lifelong belief in investing in the future—one that advances artistic innovation, cultural understanding, and the shared experience of live performance.

“Dance must be celebrated and venerated as an essential part of culture in America,” said Rajika Puri. “The Joyce Theater stands alone in its commitment to bringing the finest dance from around the world to New York audiences. It honors dancers across every discipline and elevates the visibility and understanding of this extraordinary form of expression. Tino and I shared countless evenings of inspiration in this true ‘Home for Dance,’ guided with extraordinary vision by Linda Shelton. Our gift is meant to ensure that The Joyce—and all it represents—will continue to thrive for generations to come.”