Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed since last week:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up to all the latest buzz from the theatre world! Last night, the starry new play Little Bear Ridge Road opened on Broadway with Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock taking the stage—get an inside look at the celebration and check out photos from the curtain call. The Lost Boys released new music videos featuring Caissie Levy and Patrick Wilson, while behind-the-scenes scoop arrived from Punch on Broadway courtesy of Camila Canó-Flaviá. Over on TV, Kelly & Mark donned their best Hamilton garb for a viral moment, and Hazbin Hotel’s creator shared big plans for Season 2. Plus, check out the new music video for Adam Lambert’s rocking cover from Jesus Christ Superstar and catch fresh production photos from Broadway’s newest and buzziest shows. Dive in for all the latest and have a wonderful Broadway day!