Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed since last week:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up to all the latest buzz from the theatre world! Last night, the starry new play Little Bear Ridge Road opened on Broadway with Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock taking the stage—get an inside look at the celebration and check out photos from the curtain call. The Lost Boys released new music videos featuring Caissie Levy and Patrick Wilson, while behind-the-scenes scoop arrived from Punch on Broadway courtesy of Camila Canó-Flaviá. Over on TV, Kelly & Mark donned their best Hamilton garb for a viral moment, and Hazbin Hotel’s creator shared big plans for Season 2. Plus, check out the new music video for Adam Lambert’s rocking cover from Jesus Christ Superstar and catch fresh production photos from Broadway’s newest and buzziest shows. Dive in for all the latest and have a wonderful Broadway day!
Kyoto opens off-Broadway
Wednesday, November 5
Queens opens off-Broadway
Watch: Caissie Levy, Patrick Wilson and More in THE LOST BOYS Music Videos
Watch the official “Wild” and “Have to Have You” music videos from The Lost Boys, featuring Caissie Levy, Patrick Wilson, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more.
Camila Canó-Flaviá Shares the Backstage Scoop From PUNCH on Broadway
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Camila Canó-Flaviá who plays Clare/Nicola in Punch on Broadway. She shared some of her weird pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!
Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD with Laurie Metcalf & More
Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, opened last at the Booth Theatre. Go inside opening night in this video!
| Video: Vivienne Medrano Is Asking the Tough Questions in HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
In an interview with BroadwayWorld, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano spoke about Season 2 of the animated musical series, the recent live event at the Majestic Theatre, and how the show explores themes of redemption and found family.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Kelly and Mark Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend on LIVE
by Josh Sharpe
For their special Halloween episode of Live, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up in Hamilton costumes, recreating the viral trend set to 'Best of Wives and Best of Woman.' Check it out now.. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Music Video for Adam Lambert's 'Heaven On Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Josh Sharpe
Adam Lambert and Andrew Lloyd Webber have released the official music video for their recording of 'Heaven On Their Minds,' the opening number of Jesus Christ Superstar. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Photos: Mark Strong, Lesley Manville & More Celebrate Bringing OEDIPUS to Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Oedipus, an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, is now in performances now at Studio 54. Earlier this week, the show hosted a cocktail party at the Bazaar Bar at the Ritz-Carlton. The stars of the production - Mark Strong and Lesley Manville - gave a toast to the room sharing that they are so excited to be in New York with this production. Check out photos from inside the big night.. (more...)
| Photos: Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick and More in MESSY WHITE GAYS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege. In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom.. (more...)
| Photos: LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Little Bear Ridge Road is officially open at the Booth Theatre. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter celebrated his long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of notable work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. See photos from opening!. (more...)
Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita to Star in SWEENEY TODD Directed by Jason Alexander
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Will Swenson and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita will star in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at La Mirada Theatre.. (more...)
"Oh, if life were made of moments
