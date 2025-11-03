 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More

November is here and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed since last week.

Nov. 03, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  November 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed since last week: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up to all the latest buzz from the theatre world! Last night, the starry new play Little Bear Ridge Road opened on Broadway with Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock taking the stage—get an inside look at the celebration and check out photos from the curtain call. The Lost Boys released new music videos featuring Caissie Levy and Patrick Wilson, while behind-the-scenes scoop arrived from Punch on Broadway courtesy of Camila Canó-Flaviá. Over on TV, Kelly & Mark donned their best Hamilton garb for a viral moment, and Hazbin Hotel’s creator shared big plans for Season 2. Plus, check out the new music video for Adam Lambert’s rocking cover from Jesus Christ Superstar and catch fresh production photos from Broadway’s newest and buzziest shows. Dive in for all the latest and have a wonderful Broadway day!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Kyoto opens off-Broadway

Coming Up

Wednesday, November 5
Queens opens off-Broadway

Thursday, November 6
44 The Musical opens off-Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image
Watch: Caissie Levy, Patrick Wilson and More in THE LOST BOYS Music Videos

Watch the official “Wild” and “Have to Have You” music videos from The Lost Boys, featuring Caissie Levy, Patrick Wilson, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image
Camila Canó-Flaviá Shares the Backstage Scoop From PUNCH on Broadway

In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Camila Canó-Flaviá who plays Clare/Nicola in Punch on Broadway. She shared some of her weird pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image
Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD with Laurie Metcalf & More

Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, opened last at the Booth Theatre. Go inside opening night in this video!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image Video: Vivienne Medrano Is Asking the Tough Questions in HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
In an interview with BroadwayWorld, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano spoke about Season 2 of the animated musical series, the recent live event at the Majestic Theatre, and how the show explores themes of redemption and found family.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image Video: Watch Kelly and Mark Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend on LIVE
by Josh Sharpe
For their special Halloween episode of Live, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up in Hamilton costumes, recreating the viral trend set to 'Best of Wives and Best of Woman.' Check it out now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image Video: Watch the Music Video for Adam Lambert's 'Heaven On Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Josh Sharpe
Adam Lambert and Andrew Lloyd Webber have released the official music video for their recording of 'Heaven On Their Minds,' the opening number of Jesus Christ Superstar. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image Photos: Mark Strong, Lesley Manville & More Celebrate Bringing OEDIPUS to Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Oedipus, an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, is now in performances now at Studio 54. Earlier this week, the show hosted a cocktail party at the Bazaar Bar at the Ritz-Carlton. The stars of the production - Mark Strong and Lesley Manville - gave a toast to the room sharing that they are so excited to be in New York with this production. Check out photos from inside the big night.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image Photos: Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick and More in MESSY WHITE GAYS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege. In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2025- PUNCH Closes on Broadway and More Image Photos: LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Little Bear Ridge Road is officially open at the Booth Theatre. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter celebrated his long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of notable work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. See photos from opening!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
New Plays and Musicals to License- Fall 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Kennedy Center Ticket Sales Continue To Drop Following Trump Takeover
by Joshua Wright
A new analysis of shows attendance for major productions between early September and mid-October reached the lowest levels since the pandemic. This follows an earlier reported 36% drop in subscription sales.. (more...)
Springboard to Design Extends 2026 Applications Deadline
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Springboard to Design, the tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, has extended the 2026 application deadline.. (more...)
Ro Reddick, Keenan Tyler Oliphant and Ato Blankson-Wood to Receive Vineyard Theatre Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Vineyard Theatre has revealed the recipients of the 2025-2026 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Colman Domingo Award and the 2025-2027 Susan Stroman Directing Award.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World

Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita to Star in SWEENEY TODD Directed by Jason Alexander
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Will Swenson and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita will star in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at La Mirada Theatre.. (more...)

Major Attaway and More Will Lead MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT North American Tour
by A.A. Cristi
Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. The production will launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, beginning performances Monday, December 1. . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Oh, if life were made of moments
Even now and then a bad one—!
But if life were only moments
Then you'd never know you had one"

-Into the Woods

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
