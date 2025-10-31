Watch: Caissie Levy, Patrick Wilson and More in THE LOST BOYS Music Videos

THE LOST BOYS' 3 song EP - 'The Lost Boys - The Santa Carla Sessions' is out now.
The new Broadway musical The Lost Boys has released a 3 song EP called “The Lost Boys - The Santa Carla Sessions.” With music & lyrics by The Rescues, the 3 track EP includes “Belong to Someone” featuring LJ Benet, “Wild” featuring Caissie Levy with guest artist Patrick Wilson, and “Have to Have You” featuring Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin and guest artist Slash (Guns N’ Roses). The EP is being released by Republic Records/Verve Records. Watch the official “Wild” and “Have to Have You” music videos featuring Caissie Levy, Patrick Wilson, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more.
The Lost Boys begins preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre (160 W 47th Street) with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The Lost Boys will star Caissie Levy as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’
The new musical, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film The Lost Boys, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & musical arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and Vocal Arrangements by The Rescues.