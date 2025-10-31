Photos: Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick and More in MESSY WHITE GAYS

You can now get a first look at photos of Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, in advance of the show’s opening night this Sunday, November 2.

Messy White Gays stars Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias, under the direction of Mike Donahue. The show is now in previews at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (229 W. 42nd St.), with opening night set for this Sunday, November 2.

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

Messy White Gays features set design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by James + AC, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, props by Brendan McCann, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. General management is provided by Sing Out, Louise! Productions, with production management by Libby JVera and Michal V. Mendelson as production stage manager. Casting is by Ryan Bernard Tymensky of RBT Casting.

Co-producing Messy White Gays will be Ilona Violetta Rozwadowska-Cantor, Willette & Manny Klausner, Stephanie Courtney & Scott Kolanach, DT3 Productions, Angelina Santarelli, Marco Santarelli, Jacob Persily, Chris Badawi, Nelini Stamp, Ira Gilbert, Andrew Tobias, Rebecca Gold, Emma Taylor, Regian Ketner, Sean Nyberg, Mark & Jo Anne Lonow, Jack Lane, Zac Petkanas & B. Levi Bohanan, Russo Famiglia, Red Spear Productions, Wolk Transfer Company, Nick Padgett and Crafty Lumberjacks.

Messy White Gays previously received a workshop and developmental presentation as part of the 38th Powerhouse Theater Season at Vassar College.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin



Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Pete Zias, and Aaron Jackson



Messy White Gays



Derek Chadwick, Pete Zias, Drew Droege, Aaron Jackson, and James Cusati-Moyer



Pete Zias and James Cusati-Moyer



Derek Chadwick and Drew Droege



Drew Droege



James Cusati-Moyer and Aaron Jackson



Drew Droege and the cast



Aaron Jackson