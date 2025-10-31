Photos: Mark Strong, Lesley Manville & More Celebrate Bringing OEDIPUS to Broadway

Oedipus received two Olivier Awards for its West End run in 2024.
The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus, an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, is now in performances now at Studio 54. Earlier this week, the show hosted a cocktail party at the Bazaar Bar at the Ritz-Carlton. The stars of the production - Mark Strong and Lesley Manville - gave a toast to the room sharing that they are so excited to be in New York with this production. Check out photos from inside the big night.
Oedipus also stars Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.
Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus’ – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award® nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut after garnering the Olivier Award for her performance as ‘Jocasta’ – this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
John Carroll Lynch, Bhasker Patel, Mark Strong, Samuel Brewer, James Wilbraham, Anne Reid, Jordan Scowen, Brian Thomas Abraham, Olivia Reis, Oliver Rowland-Jones and Ani Mesa-Perez
Ani Mesa-Perez, Olivia Reis and Jordan Scowen
John Carroll Lynch and Lesley Manville
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
Bhasker Patel, Samuel Brewer, James Wilbraham and Jordan Scowen
Mark Strong, Roman Strong and Liza Marshall
Patrick Catullo and Sue Wagner
Beatriz Izidoro and Chandler Jez
Teagle F. Bougere and Samuel Brewer
John Carroll Lynch, Lesley Manville, Oliver Rowland-Jones, Denise Cormier, Brian Thomas Abraham
Mark Strong and Anne Reid
Michael Paulson and Michael Riedel
John Carroll Lynch, Bhasker Patel, Mark Strong, Samuel Brewer, James Wilbraham, Anne Reid, Jordan Scowen, Brian Thomas Abraham, Olivia Reis, Oliver Rowland-Jones and Ani Mesa-Perez