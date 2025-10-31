Photos: Mark Strong, Lesley Manville & More Celebrate Bringing OEDIPUS to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus, an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, is now in performances now at Studio 54. Earlier this week, the show hosted a cocktail party at the Bazaar Bar at the Ritz-Carlton. The stars of the production - Mark Strong and Lesley Manville - gave a toast to the room sharing that they are so excited to be in New York with this production. Check out photos from inside the big night.

Oedipus also stars Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus’ – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award® nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut after garnering the Olivier Award for her performance as ‘Jocasta’ – this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas