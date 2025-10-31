Photos: LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opening Night Curtain Call

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, is officially open at the Booth Theatre. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter celebrated his long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of notable work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. This marks the seventh collaboration between director Joe Mantello and Metcalf. See photos from opening night here!

The production is now playing at the Booth Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement, concluding on Sunday, February 15.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth. Check out what the critics had to say.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas