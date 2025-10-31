Video: Watch the Music Video for Adam Lambert's 'Heaven On Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Lambert and Andrew Lloyd Webber have released the official music video for their recording of "Heaven On Their Minds," the opening number of Jesus Christ Superstar. The single was recorded to coincide with the Hollywood Bowl's summer production of the beloved musical, which starred Lambert as Judas. Check out the music video now, featuring the Cabaret alum in a church building surrounded by stained-glass windows.

An award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, philanthropist and LGBTQ+ trailblazer, Lambert's stage roles include "Emcee” in the recent Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which marked his official Broadway debut, as well as the first National Tour and Los Angeles Company of WICKED (Ensemble, Fiyero U/S).

This Hollywood Bowl production starred Cynthia Erivo as Jesus, with Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene and Josh Gad/John Stamos as King Herod, Milo Manheim as Peter, and Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate.

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production featured Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, and was produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also included scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”