 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Nov. 24, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Wake up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the buzz sweeping the theatre scene. Last night, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) opened on Broadway, drawing stars and fans to the red carpet—don't miss what the critics had to say. Cheyenne Jackson gave us chills in an exclusive performance of “I Am What I Am” ahead of his Carnegie Hall show. The theatre world is buzzing with WICKED: FOR GOOD’s huge box office debut and newly-released soundtrack—plus, catch Cynthia Erivo sharing if she’d play Elphaba on Broadway and Ethan Slater talking all things Boq. And in industry updates, Theater Resources Unlimited is paving the way for better inclusivity. Ready to start your day informed and inspired? Let’s dive in!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image
Exclusive Video: Cheyenne Jackson Performs 'I Am What I Am' Ahead of Carnegie Hall Show

Cheyenne Jackson is set to return to Carnegie Hall. BroadwayWorld has a your exclusive sneak peek, as Jackson performs I' Am What I Am'  from La Cage aux Folles on the stage of the Laurie Beechman, accompanied by Micah Young!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image
Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK

The new musical Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) celebrated its opening night on Broadway with a red carpet full of family, fans, friends, and supporters. Visit the red carpet in new photos!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image
Review Roundup: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway

Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts are carrying the new musical Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) to Broadway. The critics stopped by the new musical comedy and we've rounded up all their reactions below! Read the reviews!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Whether She Would Play Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to The View, Cynthia Erivo shared her thoughts about reprising the character of Elphaba in the stage version of Wicked on Broadway. Find out what she had to say here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Emotional Reaction to Watching WICKED: FOR GOOD for the First Time
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good is now in theaters, and ahead of its official debut, Cynthia Erivo paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the highly anticipated film, also teasing her upcoming appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Ethan Slater Talks Boq's Arc and Transformation in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of the release of Wicked: For Good, Tony-nominee Ethan Slater stopped by the TODAY Show to discuss his role as Boq, highlighting the arc of his character over the two films. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: AMADEUS Opens at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
by Stephi Wild
Steppenwolf Theatre Company recently opened Peter Shaffer’s AMADEUS, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls, in the Ensemble Theater. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image REVIEWS: Mind Games, Madness And Marriages Merge In A Captivating Expression Of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
by Jade Kops
Following on from 2023 and 2024 seasons in Melbourne, Sarah Goodes’ (Director) presentation of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? opens in Sydney. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION
by Jerri Shafer
Chicago: Teen Edition transports us to the roaring twenties, where Roxie Hart, a chorus girl with big ambitions, murders her unfaithful lover and convinces her devoted husband, Amos, to take the blame—until he realizes the truth. Sent to death row, Roxie encounters fellow “Merry Murderess” Velma Kelly, and the two fierce rivals battle for fame, headlines, and ultimately, freedom.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host Town Hall on Understanding and Respecting Neurodivergent Artists
by Stephi Wild
TRU conversations continue about issues of current cultural significance, with a particular focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. Learn more here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Allie Trimm, Lindsay Mendez & More Featured as Background Vocalists in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
It's a Wicked reunion! A selection of Broadway performers, including several who have starred in the Broadway production of Wicked, are featured as background vocalists in Wicked: For Good, which is now in theaters.. (more...)
Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman Exploring New 'Adjunct' Oz Project
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz, along with book writer Winnie Holzman, is currently exploring ideas for a Wicked spin-off project. It would not be a direct sequel to the hit musical and films.. (more...)

Review: PARTENOPE, London Coliseum
by Clementine Scott
Here are all the hallmarks of any good Shakespearean comedy: love polygons, gender trouble and a shipwreck to get things going. However, in Handel’s Partenope there is one crucial difference: everyone here is self-aware.. (more...)

Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce Will Return to BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For One Night Only
by Stephi Wild
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical's alumni cast Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce will make a special return to the production as ‘Marty McFly' to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the UK film release.. (more...)
RAGTIME 2025 Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in January
by Stephi Wild
The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, will be released digitally on January 9, 2026. . (more...)
Stephen Schwartz Reveals Why Glinda Was Added to 'Wonderful' in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz revealing why Glinda has been added to 'Wonderful' in the new film adaptation, Wicked: For Good at a Spotify release event.. (more...)
Photo: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils New Poster Echoing Original Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
To commemorate the arrival of Wicked: For Good, a new poster has been released for the film, serving as a companion to the very first Wicked poster that was unveiled in 2024.. (more...)
GWYNETH GOES SKIING Will Come to Aspen and Los Angeles
by Stephi Wild
After sold-out runs in London, Edinburgh, New York, LA, and Park City, Gwyneth Goes Skiing is headed to Aspen and back to Los Angeles for limited engagements.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Dominates Box Office with $30+ Million in Preview Showings
by Josh Sharpe
Though Wicked: For Good officially opens in theaters on Friday, the movie has already taken over the box office. With preview showings that began on Monday, the movie musical has already brought in $30.8 million. (more...)
Listen: WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Now Available
by Josh Sharpe
With Wicked: For Good now playing in theaters, the official soundtrack to the highly anticipated film is now available to stream. As previously reported, the soundtrack will feature all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show. Listen to it here!. (more...)
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 15
by Nicole Rosky
Who will make the Top 15 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'lll have to tune in tonight, November 21 (High School: 7pm ET, College: 9pm ET), to find out!. (more...)
Review: END, National Theatre
by Alexander Cohen
With End, David Eldridge completes his triptych of modern relationships. Beginning saw  Bleary-eyed flirtation in the early hours, to the introspection of mid-life melancholy in Middle. Now the final chapter. In that sense, End feels destined to sag with sentimentality, and despite admirable moments, it does exactly that.  . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And that song you are hearing
Is the neighborhood just cheering-
And if you don't know, then listen again."

- In the Heights

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos