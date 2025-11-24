Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Wake up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the buzz sweeping the theatre scene. Last night, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) opened on Broadway, drawing stars and fans to the red carpet—don't miss what the critics had to say. Cheyenne Jackson gave us chills in an exclusive performance of “I Am What I Am” ahead of his Carnegie Hall show. The theatre world is buzzing with WICKED: FOR GOOD’s huge box office debut and newly-released soundtrack—plus, catch Cynthia Erivo sharing if she’d play Elphaba on Broadway and Ethan Slater talking all things Boq. And in industry updates, Theater Resources Unlimited is paving the way for better inclusivity. Ready to start your day informed and inspired? Let’s dive in!