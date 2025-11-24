Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2025- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Wake up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the buzz sweeping the theatre scene. Last night, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) opened on Broadway, drawing stars and fans to the red carpet—don't miss what the critics had to say. Cheyenne Jackson gave us chills in an exclusive performance of “I Am What I Am” ahead of his Carnegie Hall show. The theatre world is buzzing with WICKED: FOR GOOD’s huge box office debut and newly-released soundtrack—plus, catch Cynthia Erivo sharing if she’d play Elphaba on Broadway and Ethan Slater talking all things Boq. And in industry updates, Theater Resources Unlimited is paving the way for better inclusivity. Ready to start your day informed and inspired? Let’s dive in!
Exclusive Video: Cheyenne Jackson Performs 'I Am What I Am' Ahead of Carnegie Hall Show
Cheyenne Jackson is set to return to Carnegie Hall. BroadwayWorld has a your exclusive sneak peek, as Jackson performs I' Am What I Am' from La Cage aux Folles on the stage of the Laurie Beechman, accompanied by Micah Young!
Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK
The new musical Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) celebrated its opening night on Broadway with a red carpet full of family, fans, friends, and supporters. Visit the red carpet in new photos!
Review Roundup: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Opens On Broadway
Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts are carrying the new musical Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) to Broadway. The critics stopped by the new musical comedy and we've rounded up all their reactions below! Read the reviews!
| Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Whether She Would Play Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to The View, Cynthia Erivo shared her thoughts about reprising the character of Elphaba in the stage version of Wicked on Broadway. Find out what she had to say here.. (more...)
| Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Emotional Reaction to Watching WICKED: FOR GOOD for the First Time
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good is now in theaters, and ahead of its official debut, Cynthia Erivo paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the highly anticipated film, also teasing her upcoming appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.. (more...)
| Video: Ethan Slater Talks Boq's Arc and Transformation in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of the release of Wicked: For Good, Tony-nominee Ethan Slater stopped by the TODAY Show to discuss his role as Boq, highlighting the arc of his character over the two films. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
| Photos: AMADEUS Opens at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
by Stephi Wild
Steppenwolf Theatre Company recently opened Peter Shaffer’s AMADEUS, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls, in the Ensemble Theater. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
| REVIEWS: Mind Games, Madness And Marriages Merge In A Captivating Expression Of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
by Jade Kops
Following on from 2023 and 2024 seasons in Melbourne, Sarah Goodes’ (Director) presentation of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? opens in Sydney. . (more...)
| Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION
by Jerri Shafer
Chicago: Teen Edition transports us to the roaring twenties, where Roxie Hart, a chorus girl with big ambitions, murders her unfaithful lover and convinces her devoted husband, Amos, to take the blame—until he realizes the truth. Sent to death row, Roxie encounters fellow “Merry Murderess” Velma Kelly, and the two fierce rivals battle for fame, headlines, and ultimately, freedom.. (more...)
Review: PARTENOPE, London Coliseum
by Clementine Scott
Here are all the hallmarks of any good Shakespearean comedy: love polygons, gender trouble and a shipwreck to get things going. However, in Handel’s Partenope there is one crucial difference: everyone here is self-aware.. (more...)
