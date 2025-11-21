Exclusive Video: Cheyenne Jackson Performs 'I Am What I Am' Ahead of Carnegie Hall Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cheyenne Jackson is set to return to Carnegie Hall on December 8, 2025 at 8 pm at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. BroadwayWorld has a your exclusive sneak peek, as Jackson performs I' Am What I Am' from La Cage aux Folles on the stage of the Laurie Beechman, accompanied by Micah Young!

Marking his Carnegie Hall debut as a solo artist, Jackson’s concert evening, directed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle, weaves together Broadway hits, pop anthems and timeless American Songbook classics, and will be the first in a series of concert dates around the country. Jackson will be joined by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski and Hell’s Kitchen star Jessica Vosk will Cheyenne Jackson as special guests.

About Cheyenne Jackson

His other Broadway roles include XANADU, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, The Performers, Once Upon a Mattress, Finian’s Rainbow, and All Shook Up, where he won a Theatre World Award. His other theater credits include The Secret Garden, Into the Woods on Broadway (2022), and the acclaimed Encores! production of DAMN YANKEES. His television credits include notable appearances in “American Horror Story,” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Doctor Odyssey,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Morning Show,” and “American Woman.” He also starred in Julie and the Phantoms, where his portrayal of a rock star earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination. As a concert performer, Jackson has sold out major venues including Carnegie Hall and Disney Hall. His live performances have also graced prestigious stages such as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Kennedy Center. As a recording artist, Jackson has released albums including The Power of Two, I'm Blue, Skies, Love, Dad, and Renaissance, showcasing his unique blend of jazz, pop, and folk.