Allie Trimm, Lindsay Mendez & More Featured as Background Vocalists in WICKED: FOR GOOD

It's a Wicked reunion! A selection of Broadway performers, including several who have starred in the Broadway production of Wicked, are featured as background vocalists in Wicked: For Good, which is now in theaters.

Allie Trimm, currently playing Glinda in the Broadway production, sang with the soprano section and took to Instagram to celebrate the release: "Catch me on a high C somewhere in there," she said in her post. She also shared a photo of the end credits, which includes a plethora of vocalists, many from Broadway.

Among the Wicked alums are Lindsay Mendez (Elphaba), Meg Doherty (Madame Morrible), Larkin Bogan (Boq), Derrik Williams (Fiyero/Swing), Marcus Choi (Ensemble), and Alyssa Fox (Elphaba). Nikki Renée Daniels, who was recently seen in Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress, is also featured. Take a look at Trimm's post below to check out the full list!

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here. Listen to the soundtrack here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas