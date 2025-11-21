Allie Trimm, Lindsay Mendez & More Featured as Background Vocalists in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Trimm is currently playing the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway.
It's a Wicked reunion! A selection of Broadway performers, including several who have starred in the Broadway production of Wicked, are featured as background vocalists in Wicked: For Good, which is now in theaters.
Allie Trimm, currently playing Glinda in the Broadway production, sang with the soprano section and took to Instagram to celebrate the release: "Catch me on a high C somewhere in there," she said in her post. She also shared a photo of the end credits, which includes a plethora of vocalists, many from Broadway.
Among the Wicked alums are Lindsay Mendez (Elphaba), Meg Doherty (Madame Morrible), Larkin Bogan (Boq), Derrik Williams (Fiyero/Swing), Marcus Choi (Ensemble), and Alyssa Fox (Elphaba). Nikki Renée Daniels, who was recently seen in Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress, is also featured. Take a look at Trimm's post below to check out the full list!
Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.
Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.