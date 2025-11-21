Click Here for More on WICKED Film





Wicked: For Good is now in theaters, and ahead of its official debut, Cynthia Erivo paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the highly anticipated film and reflect on the years-long journey.

The performer specifically noted her emotional reaction to watching the film for the second time after she was able to take in the whole experience after a first watch. "The second time I saw it, I wept. Like, fell to my knees and wept. Couldn't stop crying," said the Tony winner.

She also spoke about how her anxiety as a performer has lessened as her career has progressed. "It's lovely because I get nerves but they dissipate quite quickly now... I need the initial nerves [because it] tells me I care. But it's nice that they sort of drift away."

Erivo, who is set to open the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade next week, teased her performance at the iconic event, though her song selection remains tightly under wraps. "I hope I'm standing in one place," she shared, as opposed to performing on a moving float. "I have been moving around when I'm singing a lot lately...so I think this will be nice to just be on the ground.

Watch the full interview, where she also talks about seeing fans dress up as her character (and, in one instance, her nail) for Halloween, her busy 2025, and her new book, Simply More.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.