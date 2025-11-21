WICKED: FOR GOOD Dominates Box Office with $30+ Million in Preview Showings

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Though Wicked: For Good officially opens in theaters on Friday, the movie has already taken over the box office. With preview showings that began on Monday, the movie musical has already brought in $30.8 million, Deadline reports.

$18.2 million came from Thursday's previews (some of which were double features), with $6.1 million from Monday Prime screenings, and $6.5 million from Wednesday showings. This makes Wicked: For Good the film with the best previews of the year, surpassing Fantastic Four: First Steps at $24.4 million. After Thursday's preview numbers are finalized, the total preview gross is expected to be higher. In 2024, Wicked: Part One made $19.2 million in previews, including early screenings.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Wicked: For Good is expected to see a global opening of $200 million this weekend. If achieved, this will mark the biggest ever box office opening for a Broadway musical adaptation, surpassing the record set for Part One in 2024.

That film brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S.

In 2024, Wicked debuted in theaters alongside Gladiator 2, with Moana 2 following a week later. This year, other major November releases include The Running Man, Now You See Me, Now You Don't, and Zootopia 2.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here. Listen to the soundtrack here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.