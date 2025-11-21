Video: Ethan Slater Talks Boq's Arc and Transformation in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

In celebration of the release of Wicked: For Good, Tony-nominee Ethan Slater stopped by the TODAY Show to discuss his role as Boq, highlighting the arc of his character over the two films.

"When we meet Boq, he's a sweet little munchkin, and he feels like he's found [love and community] in this group of friends at school," said Slater. "But slowly, each one of them kind of leaves him in a different way...I think that feeling of isolation is something that a lot of people can connect to."

The SpongeBob alum went on to talk about the sense of family among the cast, praising director Jon M. Chu for his leadership. "Jon led this company of people with such grace and humility. This movie doesn't happen without having a really strong vision and also a sense of collaboration." Check out the full interview now.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here. Listen to the soundtrack here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.